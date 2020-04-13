Maintenance Specialists and the shelter in place decree

Commercial and Facilities Maintenance Company Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maintenance Specialists Inc (MSI) is one of the largest Facilities maintenance companies in the states of North and South Carolina. We serve over 500 individual Homeowners Associations, Hospitals, Donor centers, Dr offices, groceries stores, Hotels, and Restaurants within those two states, all of which are exempt from the Stay at Home order.

Mecklenburg county issued its “Stay at Home Proclamation” making it a criminal/civil offense for people to travel outside of their homes while exempting from these restrictions those who during their course of work provide “essential services” and their workers from the travel restrictions.

Pursuant to the proclamation/order; Essential services include, but are not limited to:

• Essential Infrastructure, specifically, construction, handyman, building management and maintenance, operation and maintenance of utilities including water, sewer and gas, electrical, security system operation and maintenance, roads (maintenance), solid waste and recycling collection and removal

MSI is responsible for the proper and safe upkeep of community amenities such as private roads, community centers (clubhouses), maintenance of fire/safety control and mitigation systems, gate / door access control systems for multi-family buildings and commercial properties as well.

• Trash collection

Many of our clients do not receive trash collection services from city/county utilities and MSI is responsible to ensure that regular trash pickup services are performed on a regular and often emergency situations.

• Maintenance/repair services.

MSI is responsible for the maintenance and repair (HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Painting) of many muli-family residential living spaces, common areas, Hospitals, Donor centers, Doctor offices, Groceries stores hotels, and Restaurants.

• Critical trades

Washh is responsible for the janitorial and sanitation services for Hospitals, Doctor offices, Groceries Stores

We have transitioned all office staff to work from home and have supenedend all non essential services that we provide.

For the above reasons, we respectfully request that you grant our employee free passage to and from work as well as any ancillary travel required to allow us to maintain the essential services (as defined by section 7.8 of the order) we provide to our clients. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at the number below.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.