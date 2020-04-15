WAX Blockchain Monthly Report - April 12th, 2020

WAX Blockchain Monthly Report

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are lots of exciting things happening with WAX blockchain and I am going to cover some of them in this report.

WAX Blockchain Meetup

The fourth WAX Blockchain report was jointly organized by Malta Block and EOSphere. The event was live-streamed via CrowdCast.

If you missed it, you can watch the edited video here!

Jona Wilmsmann, co-founder of pink.network spoke about AtomicAssets standard for NFTs and the upcoming NFT creator.

The main takeaway for me was that with AtomicAssets, the creator pays for the RAM and the user never has to worry about that aspect at least. We know that many in the WAX community come from the gaming world and they don’t necessarily want to learn about public and private keys and concepts specific to EOSIO such as CPU, NET and RAM. This makes it more user friendly.

Jona and his team are working with Dallas Rushing ( of Karma Dapp) to create a very user friendly UX/UI for the NFT creator.

There was an interesting question about concert tickets as NFTs. If the concert ticket is issued as a NFT, how do we check-in at the venue? The process for check-in here would be to send the NFT to the account of the event organizer. It could perhaps be accomplished with QR code using EOSIO Signing Request (ESR) and Anchor wallet from Greymass. It is an idea for an MVP at least.

Ross and Torben, co-founders of rewired.one talked about their ongoing work with enterprise clients. They offer a free 30 minutes consultation which has been successful in attracting enterprise clients.

@waxmeetupbot

We are excited to announce the release of @waxmeetupbot - a telegram bot that lets you create a free, new WAX account!

In the next phase, we plan to make the @waxmeetupbot, an interactive chatbot. It will be able to answer frequently asked questions in the future.

In January, we deployed the account creation smart contract on signupwaxwax.

@waxmeetupbot leverages this smart contract to create new accounts. Malta Block is funding the WAX tokens needed to create 1,000 free accounts.

Each telegram user can have one free WAX account.

More details and a tutorial on how to create your free account is available here!

Please follow this guide to create your free WAX account:

Join @wax_blockchain_meetup telegram channel.

You will need a public key and an account name.

Account names are 12 characters in length and can include a-z & 1-5.

You can use a public key that you already have or create a new public/private keypair off-line and securely backup and store the private keys.

Now that you have the account name and a public key, we can proceed to create a free, new account.

The command for the bot to create the free, new WAX account: /new_account < account_name > < public_key >

...and that is it! You now have a new WAX account!



2bpintegrity

Malta Block is excited to announce a WAX smart contract for information regarding system administrators and infrastructure related to block producers.

2bpintegrity is a smart contract that is live on WAX blockchain. The smart contract stores the name and contact information for the system administrator on-chain. There is also a simple agreement which states that the block producer is not sharing the infrastructure with anyone else.

More details and a tutorial on how to use the smart contract is available here!

ZOS-IBC - An example of Inter Blockchain Communication between WAX and EOS

Malta Block is excited to release a solution for Inter Blockchain Communication between WAX and EOS!

In November 2019, as part of our WAX Guild Showcase Project, we had promised an IBC solution between WAX and EOS. We have delivered on our promise!

ZOS-IBC is now live and ZOS can move between WAX and EOS blockchains!

More details and a tutorial on how to use ZOS-IBC is available here!

Background

ZOS is an electronic discount token system offering discounts on payments for services provided by AirdropsDAC.

ZOS has a max supply of 10,000,000,000 ZOS and is managed by the token account zosdiscounts. It is traded on Bancor.

Payments for AirdropsDAC services are sent in ZOS to one of AirdropsDAC's accounts, from where they will be forwarded to zosburnaczos. The ZOS tokens in zosburnaczos are regularly burned and the same amount of new ZOS tokens are released into circulating supply.

The new tokens, which are released into circulation upon each burn, are held by zoscorporate and sent to the ZOS Bancor relay to make them purchasable. (Eventually leading to a circulating supply of 5,000,000,000 ZOS tokens when all tokens in zoscorporate are released.)

Bringing ZOS onto the WAXNetwork

The ZOS token should become a multi-chain token existing on the EOS and WAX network. This brings the following challenges that need to be solved:

Tokens should move freely between the two chains.

The circulating supply of ZOS and the rules mentioned in the white paper should now take both chains into account.

Services of AirdropsDAC should be directly payable by users on both chains without requiring the user to create a corresponding account on the other chain.



Solution

A high-level overview of the suggested solution of bringing multi-chain tokens to the WAX network involves the following steps:

Create and deploy the ZOS contract onto the WAX network with the same token parameters (max supply) and no initial circulating supply.

Create a converter contract on all supported chains that is used to move tokens from the current chain to another chain.

Create a "burn" account on all supported chains where ZOS tokens that were used to pay for AirdropsDAC services are sent to. Upon burning these tokens, the same amount of new tokens are released into circulation (and purchasable on Bancor) on EOS mainnet by the zoscorporate account.

The new tokens from step 3 should also be purchasable by users of any other chain the token supports. When the Bancor network goes live on WAX this will be possible through the Bancor wallet which provides every user with an EOS and WAX account.

Once all accounts have been set up, users can use the converter contract on one chain to send tokens to accounts on the other chain. To achieve IBC between EOS and WAX we do the following. (Achieving IBC between WAX and EOS is done the same way.)

We run a "watcher" script that uses dfuse.io to scan the EOS blockchain for ZOS transfers to the converter account.

The watcher script extracts the target account on the WAX blockchain from the memo of the transfer. It reports the EOS transaction to the converter account on WAX.

Once a cross-chain transfer has been reported, the WAX converter issues the tokens to the target account.

After observing a successful inter-chain transfer, the watcher script initiates a token burn of the user's assets on EOS. If the transfer failed, for example, because the target account does not exist, the funds are refunded to the user. This is done to ensure the circulating supply stats are correct across all chains.

At the moment, we run a single reporter that coordinates the blockchain communication. We plan to make this process more decentralized by having several independent parties act as reporters. This would mean a cross-chain transfer is only marked as confirmed in step 3) if the number of independent reports reaches a certain threshold.

TOPPS Partnership

Topps has a 75 years history! Topps began as a family gum business in Brooklyn and is now one of the most popular makers of trading cards for MLB, Star Wars, UFC, Garbage Pail Kids and many others. With the WAX partnership, now it will be possible to collect and trade officially licensed digitally licensed Topps collectibles. Topps on WAX is expected to launch this month or in May. Fans will be able to buy Topps cards using a credit card and WAX cloud wallet.

The first Topps product expected to launch is Garbage Pail Kids cards. Sign up here for the waitlist!

It makes perfect sense for Topps to utilize WAX blockchain. Each card will be a NFT (Non Fungible Token) on WAX blockchain. The data for Garbage Pail Kids cards on WAX blockchain include detailed product specification, ownership records and complete trade history. Since this data is immutable and is visible on the blockchain, it removes all the uncertainty for buyers and sellers.

ChainLink Partnership

WAX team announced a partnership with Chainlink - a decentralized oracle network. Chainlink enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds. Chainlink is the leading oracles platform and has a market cap of $1.1 Billion. Chainlink has previously partnered with google and Fantom. We think this is a huge development and brings the much needed reliable oracle support to smart contracts on WAX.

LiquidApps Partnership

DAPP Network is now live on WAX! Theoretically, LiquidOracles and DAPP Network should be able to do everything and much more than Chainlink. Competition is always good and as more dapps utilize the oracle services from Chainlink and DAPP Network, we can see how well they perform side by side.

WAX Labs - A worker proposal system on WAX

WPS is now live on WAX! The fund currently has more than 85 Million WAX available to fund developers to build on WAX. There are several proposals submitted already. Creating a hub for the AtomicAssets NFT standard was the first proposal to get approved.

This is a positive development and will help the growth of the WAX developer community.

New games on WAX

According to the recent Dapp ecosystem report from dappradar, WAX is the leader in terms of active wallets and daily activity. Games account for a major part of this daily activity. WAX cloud wallet makes it very easy to create accounts and play games.

WAXTycoon was recently released. It is the first tycoon game with rewards on WAX. Signing in was easy with the WAX cloud wallet. My WAX cloud wallet came with 27 WAX staked to CPU and 5 WAX staked to NET. It is a fun game to play and I am at rank #380. Gems are in-game currency that you can earn by getting to the top of the leaderboard.

Splinterland is now integrated with WAX! Splinterland is a decentralized collectible card game. Again sign-up was quite easy with WAX cloud wallet. You can earn rewards by playing. I received 1 WAX for signing up and 100 WAX for buying the Summoner’s Spell Book. Splinterland is a one on one skill-based battling game. Before the battle begins, you create a “team” of cards consisting of one summoner card and between one and six monster cards. The first team to destroy all the monsters on the opposing team is the winner. I am still learning the strategies used in this game. My user name here is @waxgamer. Look me up if you want to play a game.

That’s it for this edition. We will bring you more news in May 2020!

About Malta Block

Malta Block is a guild on the WAX blockchain. In addition to maintaining a top-notch block production infrastructure, we offer a wide range of services - from token smart contract design and creation, to managing the resources needed for an airdrop such as RAM and CPU, as well as taking care of all the details that go into conducting a successful airdrop.

Malta Block also offers services as a DAPP Service Provider (DSP) on WAX.

WAX Blockchain Meetup



