USA Based Really Big Coloring Books® Inc. Purchases Competitor Now Owns 1600+ Coloring Book Domain Names

Global Coloring Book Publisher Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. USA

Purchasing their largest competitor of the last 22 years and now an unequivocal leader of 'Coloring Book" domain names in the English speaking world.

Putting this out in the market to sell, wanted to give you first shot at it Wayne Bell. If you guys have any interest. Just gonna lay it out flat with no sales pitch or anything.Cash Wayne Cash.” — Previous owner to remain Anonymous.

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The previous competitors email offer arrived the morning of Friday the 13th as we were discussing whats to come from this pandemic, said Wayne Bell Publisher. The email read, "I am going to get out of the market to sell, but wanted to give you first shot at it Wayne,if you guys have any interest. I am just gonna lay it out flat - with no sales pitch or anything - cash Wayne cash. Included was the phone number, acquisition details and paperwork. In less than 4 hours the transfer began. The purchase finalized on Monday March 16th. Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. now owns more than 1600+ coloring book related domain names. I know for sure in the near future I would have been disappointed if I did not take the offer to purchase. Looking back after a month, my respect continues to grow for my old competitor - the seller. As difficult as it was at times,they helped to sharpen my skills, kept me creative and they helped me grow". Bell stated he looked forward to the company growing into a global force when it comes to coloring and activity books. With an eye on the entertainment industry, recently becoming an Amazon Preferred Brand and to employing new people, Bell genuinely seems excited about the future of the company he loves and founded.

"After 22 years of competition and battles in the market place, it's not even refreshing, it seems just a respite on whats to come. Our company understands the competitive foreign threat in the U.S. marketplace. As an entrepreneur I know each day brings a new lesson, the next surprise quickly awaits right around the corner and we will never know it all. You must be constantly learning or fall quickly behind; as capitalism is certainly not for the faint of will or heart". Continued Bell, "One thought I've had since childhood: You never need a reason to help people. That is how I have ran my company for the last 30+ years and it's served me well".

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, looks forward to working with new artists, writers, editors, graphic artists, sales people, the retail markets, fundraising and the custom coloring book industry. When it comes to coloring and activity books, we want people to think Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. Saint Louis, Missouri.

USA Based Really Big Coloring Books® Inc. Purchases Competitor Now Owns 1600+ Coloring Book Domain Names



