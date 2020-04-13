King & Union Awarded U.S. GSA IT Schedule 70 Contract

Streamlined Access to King & Union Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform Helps Government Agencies Strengthen Security Posture and Aid Investigations

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King & Union today announced it has been awarded a five year U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract to provide its Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform to U.S. public sector agencies.

IT Schedule 70 delivers federal, state, and local government agencies the tools and expertise needed to shorten procurement cycles, ensure compliance, and obtain the best value for innovative technology products, services, and solutions from pre-vetted vendors.

King & Union is a part of GSA’s Highly Adaptive Cybersecurity Services (HACS) program, which provides quick access to key support services from technically evaluated vendors, expanding agencies' capacity to test their high-priority IT systems, rapidly address potential vulnerabilities, and stop adversaries before they impact agency networks.

“We’re honored to support government agencies and their critical functions by strengthening their cybersecurity collaboration, visualization, investigation, training, and response capabilities,“ said John Cassidy, CEO and Founder, King & Union. “The GSA IT Schedule 70 contract allows government agencies to quickly implement and benefit from our Avalon Cyber Analysis Platform, enabling them to conduct threat investigations more easily and efficiently to outsmart increasingly bold adversaries.”

King & Union is listed on GSA Advantage!®, the GSA’s online shopping and ordering system allowing users to browse, compare, and purchase millions of products and services. Click here to access King & Union offerings on the GSA Advantage website.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry’s first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.

###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.