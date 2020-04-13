Concierge Auctions Announces April/May Global Auction Lineup of over $70 million in luxury properties—Most No Reserve

715 North Alpine Drive | Beverly Hills, CA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its April/May lineup of over $70 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Spanning three countries and five U.S. states, offerings include a Mediterranean-style villa in the exclusive heart of Beverly Hills, California; a pristine new build estate on-island in Palm Beach, Florida just minutes from Worth Avenue; and a 201-acre development opportunity in the foothills of the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles, California. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured properties include:

715 North Alpine Drive, Beverly Hills, CA

Bid Online April 15–17

Situated in the exclusive Beverly Hills “Flats”, 715 North Alpine Drive will auction online this month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Realty. Previously offered for $20.5M, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

“This home is an extremely passionate and talented owners’ vision with the most stunning materials from around the world! Everything inside has been custom-crafted, most assembled on site, to perfectly complement each and every detail,” stated Rey. “Nowhere in the world offers a better combination of privacy and proximity to city luxuries. Here in the Flats, you can truly have it all.”

Lush, mature landscaping creates a secluded and totally-enclosed oasis for entertaining and everyday living. Unable to be replicated, this one-of-a-kind Mediterannean villa has been painstakingly described as a true work-of-art, with artful materials and custom finishes across all 10,000+ square feet. Additional amenities include striking wrought-iron balconies throughout, staircases, sconces, skylights and wine cellar; custom Venentian hand-plastered walls, in addition to custom ceilings and custom stone floors; a swimming pool and splash pool for children; multiple outdoor living spaces; library with coffered ceiling and custom built-ins; separate guest house; formal dining room; 5,500-bottle wine room—just 10 miles from Downtown Los Angeles; 20 minutes to Santa Monica, and 30 minutes to Venice.

201 Dunbar Road, Palm Beach, FL

Bid Online April 21–24

Located on a spacious, lush corner lot in Palm Beach, 201 Dunbar Road will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Betsy Fry of Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously offered for $13.75 million, the property will sell With Reserve to the highest bidder.

“The main reason I chose Concierge Auctions is for the guarantee of a time-certain sale,” said Franklyn deMarco, seller. “I’ve been approached by a number of development partners who are interested in starting new projects with me, and being able to ascertain a definitive sale date for this property is key for ensuring I don’t miss out on other opportunities.”

A grand two-story foyer serves as a spectacular entry for entertaining and every day. Sunlight streams across soaring ceilings, bright white walls, and glorious ceiling-height arched French doors. This expansive, newly constructed property with a detached guest house is a private indoor-outdoor oasis in Palm Beach, surrounded by lush foliage and large trees. Additional amenities include soaring coffered ceilings; floor-to-ceiling arched French doors; a grand marble tile foyer and showpiece staircase with a wrought-iron railing; multiple fireplaces; and herringbone hardwood floors—all located on exclusive Palm Beach Island, near over 150 championship courses in The Palm Beach regions, and less than 2 miles to Worth Avenue under 20 minutes to Palm Beach International Airport; and 1.5 hours to Miami.

Rancho De Vista, Los Angeles, CA

Bid Online May 8–12

Set among the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and offering direct access to the Angeles National Forest, an exclusive, 200± acre prime east-of-Los Angeles development tract will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott Tamkin of Compass California. Previously offered for $25 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder.

“I’m extremely excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions again,” said Tamkin. “Their platform is seamless and offers the client complete control over the process, allowing for an efficient sale that happens on their terms. I’m looking forward to another successful sale.”

Boundless opportunities for development exist, from a luxurious family compound to a gated enclave of high-end view estates, to an exceptional equestrian estate featuring a network of private trails. Enjoy unobstructed views of downtown LA, proximity to several affluent gated communities and Glendora’s walkable downtown, and over 30 trails to experience the bounty of nature. Additional amenities include proximity to the Glendora Country Club, with its Robert Trent-Jones-designed, 18-hole golf course. Just a short drive away one can find world-class cultural delights, restaurants, and shopping in Los Angeles, or make day trips of Pasadena, Malibu, and San Diego.

Additional properties include:

20155 NE 38th Court, Unit 1604, Aventura, FL

Bid Online Now through April 17

In cooperation with Sylvia Fragos of Great Estates International Realty, Inc.

Previously Offered for $3.25M. Current Ask $1.3M.

11001 FM 2147 West, Horseshoe Bay, TX

Bid Online April 16–20

In cooperation with Michael Gordon of Horseshoe Bay Resort Realty.

No Reserve.

Villa Monterey, Sotogrande, Spain

Bid Online April 28–30

In cooperation with David Grad of Veri Mallorca

Previously Offered for €3.9M. No Reserve.

Mountaintop Whitetail Haven, 1981 Luxemburg Road, Lykens, PA

Bid Online April 28–30

In cooperation with Stephen Fleming of D’Angelo Realty Group Inc.

Previously Offered for $1.9M. No Reserve.

Whitehaven, 10456 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA

Bid Online May 1–5

In cooperation with Rebecca Strickland of Chubb Realty

Previously Offered for $2.475M. No Reserve.

10250 Grand Summit Boulevard, Near Austin, TX

Bid Online May 12–14

In cooperation with Jennifer Welch of Gottesman Residential Real Estate

Never Before Listed for Sale. Reserve $1.775M.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is now accepting properties for their May Global Sale at MayGlobalAuction.com.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. Visit ConciergeAuctions.com to view all current auctions.



