Alliance Background, Names Brian McCaman as Director of Sales

Alliance Background Director of Sales

Alliance a Leading Provider of Background Screening Services is proud to announce that Brian McCaman will be joining them as the Director of Sales.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background LLC a Leading Provider of Employment and Volunteer Background Screening Services is proud to announce that Brian McCaman will be joining their expanding sales organization as its Director of Sales. Mr. McCaman is a graduate of San Diego State University and brings more than 14 years of sales experience, passion and success to Alliance’s leadership team. In his new role Brian will be responsible for in sales pipeline planning, relationship management, team mentorship, advancing business objectives, driving goal attainment and revenue growth.In addition to building and leading sales organizations in the Insurance industry, Brian serves on the HR Tampa Board of Directors and resides in the Bay area with his wife, Ashley. Brian is a certified level 1 CrossFit trainer and an avid supporter of Feeding Tampa Bay, the Humane Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.“Brian is a proven sales leader with a track record of developing and delivering customer-focused sales solutions. He is extremely achievement-oriented with strong experience in consultative sales, business development and large account acquisition.”stated Brittany C. Bollinger, Alliance's Founder and President. "We are looking forward to having such a proven sales leader as Brian to lead our expanding sales team. I know that he will serve our clients & partners well and add value to the Alliance brand."“I am thrilled to be joining such a forward-thinking organization” commented Mr. McCaman “I’m excited for the opportunity to add my talents to an already excelling team, Brittany and Alliance have proven to be out of the box thinkers and have challenged me to grow both personally and professionally.About Alliance Background, LLC. Founded in 2018, Alliance Background leverages both a fresh point of view with years of industry experience, leading edge technology and a superior commitment to service. Alliance founder Brittany Bollinger is active in many associations and organizations including Junior Leagues International, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Delta Gamma and currently serves on the Board of HR Tampa. Ms. Bollinger previously served as the youngest elected board member to the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) now (PBSA).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.