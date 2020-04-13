AIRPLAY DIRECT DELIVERS RECORD NUMBER OF SONGS TO RADIO PROGRAMMERS GLOBALLY

AirPlay Direct is pleased to share that in the last 45 days we have hit a new all-time peak in the number of songs delivered to radio programmers globally!

Studio projects have been put on hold, your catalog is more important than ever. Keep in mind, if someone is hearing a song for the first time, it is new to them… no matter how old the recording.” — Robert Weingartz, Chairman - AirPlay Direct

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirPlay Direct is pleased to share that in the last 45 days we have hit a new all-time peak in the number of songs we have delivered to radio programmers globally!During this time of isolation, radio programmers are wisely taking the opportunity to “beef up” their radio station’s catalog of music. When DJs / Programmers discover a new artist that they like, they want their whole catalog… if available.See David Starr's AirPlay Direct Music Page.The same goes for independent labels with great catalogs. See CMH Label Group's AirPlay Direct Music Page.﻿During this time when new release launches are being delayed, and a lot of studio projects have been put on hold, your catalog is more important than ever. Keep in mind, if someone is hearing a song for the first time, it is new to them… no matter how old the recording.These dedicated radio professionals are music aficionados, and are ultimately the tastemakers of the world. They can and will play the tracks that they love; why, because they can. They enjoy discovering new music, and vintage recordings that they then share with their fans, their listeners. Fans of DJs, quickly turn into new fans of the artists those DJs play."There has never been a better time in history to make your entire catalog available to programmers and listeners around the world," says Robert Weingartz, Chairman - AirPlay Direct. "The power of your brand is greatly impacted, enhanced, and sometimes defined by the presence and availability you create for your catalogue, not just your new releases. Think about it, DJs and radio programmers cannot play your music if they do not have access to it."For more information on delivering your catalog to global radio, please reach out to Lynda Weingartz @ lynda@AirPlayDirect.com.About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 100+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.comAirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.



