Attorney Ivelisse Berio LeBeau Joins Preeminent ERISA Law Firm

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely renowned as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, is pleased to announce that Ivelisse Berio LeBeau , an outstanding attorney specializing in ERISA and employee benefits law, has joined the firm as Partner. “Ivelisse is a distinguished and highly accomplished ERISA and employee benefits attorney; we are delighted that she will be joining our firm,” says Ms. Wagner.Ivelisse Berio LeBeau has been working in the employee benefits law field for more than 25 years. In private practice she has counseled sponsors of multiemployer pension and welfare benefit plans; assisted health plan sponsors in complying with the Affordable Care Act; worked with benefit plan sponsors and fiduciaries during U.S. Department of Labor investigations; and defended benefit plan fiduciaries in federal and state court actions alleging breaches of fiduciary duty, challenging trustee decisions, or seeking plan benefits. Earlier in her career, Ms. Berio LeBeau served as a trial attorney in the Office of the Solicitor of the DOL, where she represented the DOL in ERISA breach of fiduciary duty and prohibited transaction lawsuits related to employee pension and welfare benefit plans, including actions with respect to imprudent investment decisions, and against service providers who generated and retained undisclosed indirect compensation.Ms. Berio LeBeau is Editor in Chief of Bloomberg BNA’s Employee Benefits Law, 4th edition, and the Winter and Fall 2018 Supplements to the Fourth Edition – a leading legal treatise covering employee benefits law practice. She was also Editor in Chief and co-editor of earlier editions of that vital legal resource. Ms. Berio LeBeau is a frequent speaker on employee benefits law topics at events sponsored by organizations such as the American Bar Association’s Joint Committee on Employee Benefits and the Florida Bar Labor & Employment Law Section, and is a Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, an invitation-only organization of nationally recognized employee benefits lawyers.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 35 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been named to the prestigious Super Lawyers list for 2019. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



