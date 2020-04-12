COVID-19 Eating Disorder Recovery Handbook Launched

New Resource Guide Supports those with Eating Disorders

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ in New York City has released a free recovery handbook designed to provide support and guidance to individuals and their loved ones who may be coping with an eating disorder. The uncertain circumstances of the current COVID-19 pandemic present specific challenges for those struggling with eating and body image concerns. A combination of imposed isolation, anxiety about the illness, a change in daily routine and a myriad of other stressors during this time of crisis can exacerbate symptoms of eating disorders. According to the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) eating disorders have the highest rate of mortality among all mental disorders. Therefore, it is crucial that those struggling with these conditions receive additional support during the time of this pandemic.Melainie Rogers, MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD-S, Founder & CEO of BALANCE and an internationally recognized expert in the treatment of eating disorders, says "As anxiety increases, which is increasing for everyone, it can be risky for people who don't have a neutral relationship with food. When we feel that external factors are out of control, we focus on things we think we can control such as exercise, weight, and food. The subjective sense of a loss of control can be a major trigger for those persons at risk for eating disorders”.The handbook covers a range of subjects and offers interactive exercises including guidance on pursuing eating disorder recovery in a pandemic self-care tips , how to seek help, journal prompts and daily worksheets. It also provides a listing of online resources. The handbook can be accessed via the BALANCE website at: https://balancedtx.com/free-recovery-handbook-coping-with-covid19 BALANCE eating disorder treatment center provides treatment to all gender teens and adults and is currently offering a comprehensive program of virtual services in order to provide accessible treatment options during the COVID-19 crisis.



