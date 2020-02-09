Body Positive Prom to Take Place in New York City

Misfit Prom, a Unique Event to Benefit Realize Your Beauty

NEW YORK, NY, US, February 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The non-profit organization Realize Your Beauty will be hosting a unique event entitled a Misfit Prom, a special gala fundraiser to take place in New York City February 18th at Taj Lounge, a popular nightclub in the heart of New York's Flatiron District. The Misfit Prom is a celebration of body positivity , individuality and self-acceptance and promises to be a truly exceptional and entertaining event.Realize Your Beauty's founder and director Stacey Lorin Merkl describes the event as a special dance party for all those who felt they didn't belong at their own prom,and for those who want to relive the prom of their dreams. The event features New York DJ Amer Jandali spinning the music along with fun activities, delicious food,open bar,fancy mocktails, auction items, and live performances. All proceeds benefit Realize Your Beauty and its outreach programs.Realize Your Beauty is a 501c3 organization that promotes self-esteem and positive body image to youth through theater arts. The organization presents plays & workshops that teach students about kindness, integrity, respect towards themselves and others, and encourages young people to focus on developing their own unique inner beauty. Research indicates that cultivating self-esteem in children at an early age fosters mental health later in life and that teaching empathy and kindness can prevent children and teens from aggressive behavior that includes bullying. Furthermore, encouraging concepts of positive body image can reduce the chances of a young person developing an eating disorder.Tickets for this event can be purchased at: https://realizeyourbeauty.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.