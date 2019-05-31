150 Eating Disorder Experts To Release Free Wellness Resource For Teens on World Eating Disorders Action Day

New On-line Guidebook Serves as an Alternative Resource to Diet Culture for Teens and Families

NEW YORK , NY, USA , May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year BALANCE eating disorder treatment center™ of New York City, founded by Melainie Rogers MS, RDN, CDN, CEDRD, responded swiftly to Weight Watchers’ announcement to offer free memberships to teens , with the launch of their #WakeUpWeightWatchers campaign.To continue their efforts to educate about the dangers of diet culture , BALANCE brought together nearly 150 experts and advocates to create ‘Redefining Wellness : The Ultimate Diet-Free Guide for Teens and Families,’ a free downloadable resource for teens that provides information on living happier, healthier lives without an emphasis on weight loss.With education and awareness being the top preventative measures for teens from developing disordered relationships with food and body, the release of the e-Book is set for World Eating Disorders Action Day which takes place on June 2nd 2019. The day unites eating disorder activists, professionals, parents/carers and those personally affected to promote worldwide awareness and knowledge of eating disorders.The main goal of the ‘Redefining Wellness’ e-Book is to provide people of all genders, racial and ethnic identities, nationalities, abilities, sizes, and socioeconomic backgrounds with reliable information that focuses on wellness, not weight loss.BALANCE Founder Rogers shared, “Redefining Wellness is about reclaiming the idea that health and weight are not necessarily dependent upon one another. Dieting behavior often increases the risk of developing poor body image, lower self esteem and disordered eating behaviors. The hope is that the guide promotes teens to identify, challenge and reject diet culture, decreasing their risk of developing an eating disorder.”The Redefining Wellness e-Book will be available for download to all on June 2nd at 12pm EST. at their website redefiningwellness.co. You may sign-up now to receive a copy of the e-Book once it is released.



