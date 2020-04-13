72-hour Live Global Blockchain Education Event Featuring 100+ Universities and Blockchain Leaders Launches May 4

MouseBelt Logo Event flyer

In response to shelter in-place orders, MouseBelt and partners are rallying together to provide free and interactive virtual events for the blockchain community

These world events are what drives the need for new and alternative solutions. Now more than ever the blockchain community needs to come together to educate, build with, and support each other!” — Ashlie Meredith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MouseBelt , an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry, today announced their upcoming virtual conference REIMAGINE 2020 . The content is being produced in cooperation with BlockTV, a premier televised news source operating around the clock to educate and inform blockchain and cryptocurrency communities around the globe. They have also partnered with Crypto Coin Trader, a 115,000+ member Facebook group that is the world's leading source of community-based investment analysis for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The event will feature a 72-hour non-stop livestream of keynotes, panels and debates with one-off workshops and networking events happening simultaneously and a track exclusively for crypto traders.Speakers at the event include executives from Blockchain Education Alliance members Ripple’s Xpring, Stellar, Hedera Hashgraph, ICON, Ontology, Multi.io, KuCoin, Neo, IoTeX, Constellation Network, Matic Network, Harmony One, Orbs, LTO Network, Emurgo, NEM, Quantstamp and ETC Labs as well as MouseBelt portfolio company Uptrennd, a crypto-based social media side ranked #1 most engaged in the world for daily time on site. MouseBelt University partners will also participate in the event including student blockchain organizations from University of Washington, Southern Illinois University, Indiana University, Fordham, Mount St. Mary’s, George Mason, University of Miami, King’s College London, Toulouse Business School in Spain and KNUST in Ghana and more.REIMAGINE 2020 is a virtual conference and networking event designed to inspire the blockchain community to create and implement the solutions needed to build a decentralized future. The title refers to the theme of the event: “reimagining” what the rest of this year looks like for the blockchain industry. What hasn’t been working? What’s possible? How do we get there? Talks and workshops will be organized around three main tracks designed to take attendees through the process of sharing ideas and making them into a reality.Ashlie Meredith, Head of Education at MouseBelt and co-director of REIMAGINE 2020 said, “these world events are what drives the need for new and alternative solutions. Now more than ever the blockchain community needs to come together to educate, build with, and support each other! We're rising to the challenge to create spaces for thoughtful, solutions-oriented conversations and collaborations during this time.”The Blockchain Education Alliance is a network of industry leaders committed to supporting blockchain education, research, and entrepreneurship at universities and beyond. The group has provided funding and educational materials for meetups, workshops, and hackathons via MouseBelt Blockchain Accelerator’s University Program. The University Program, founded in 2018, is a community of students and professors from 100+ universities worldwide that has grown to include an online educational platform, student pitch competitions, and the UC Blockchain Initiative.REIMAGINE 2020 Main site Tickets (Free)About MouseBeltMouseBelt is an ecosystem promoting blockchain innovation by supporting hands-on development of the emerging projects and leaders in the industry. The leaders they support are:1) Startups - MouseBelt accelerator supports early-stage companies with capital and in-kind investments;2) Builders - MouseBelt Engineering supports developers and projects with open-source tools and a development shop; and3)Community - its media and university projects encourage newcomers to get involved with blockchain.



