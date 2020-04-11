Block Asset Management Shortlisted For The Wealthbriefing European Awards 2020

Logo

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, April 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Block Asset Management, one of the Europe’s foremost specialists in blockchain & digital assets focussed alternative investment fund manager has been shortlisted for the WealthBriefing European Awards 2020.

Showcasing ‘best of breed’ providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the awards were designed to recognise companies, teams and individuals which the prestigious panel of judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2019’.

Commenting on the firm’s shortlisting, Manuel E. De Luque Muntaner, Founder and CEO of Block Asset Management said: "We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these prestigious awards. It is a great honour to be recognised in the shortlist and this is testament to the hard work that the team have put in over the last 12 months.”

ClearView Financial Media’s Chief Executive, and Publisher of WealthBriefing, Stephen Harris, was first to extend his congratulations to the shortlisted firms. He said: “The firms who have been shortlisted in these awards are all worthy competitors, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations. These awards are judged on the basis of entrants’ submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature. These awards will recognise the very best operators in the private client industry, with ‘independence’, ‘integrity’ and ‘genuine insight’ the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management. Our aim is to make these annual awards one of the brightest, and keenly contested highlights in the wealth management calendar.”

Winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner, which will be held in London on 14th October at the De Vere Connaught Rooms.

