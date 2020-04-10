Make Believe Friends Featuring Members of Lunden Reign Release New Single “Thank the Academy”

Make Believe Friends - Thank the Academy Make Believe Friends

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Make Believe Friends is a new band name for Laura Espinoza and Mindy Milburn who are also the core members of the critically acclaimed band Lunden Reign. Laura and Mindy wanted a second group so they could explore creating other styles of music. Matt Denis (bass) and Noel Jasso (drums), also from Lunden Reign, and Miranda Miller (from Hey Violet!) will also be a part of the new lineup for Make Believe Friends. However, this new version will feature a more contemporary sound.Their new single “Thank the Academy” is a driving, upbeat song with music by Laura Espinoza (primary songwriter for Lunden Reign) and lyrics by Mindy Milburn. Produced by Geoff Pearlman, the song reflects on someone driven by their own fame, ego and insecurity to the point of where social accolades are more important than anyone else in their life.“Already a living legend, you think you have no flaws, when you look in the mirror, can you hear the applause?”Mindy Milburn (lead singer) & Laura Espinoza (guitarist/songwriter) are the core members of Make Believe Friends (and also Lunden Reign), an all original alt rock band based out of West Hills, California. Laura & Mindy have already released 4 singles with “Follow Me to the Sun” picked as the #1 song of 2019 by Warren Kurtz of Goldmine Music Magazine.About Laura Espinoza:Laura is a songwriter/guitarist, playwright, and TV producer. Laura recently won a NARAS songwriting contest, exclusive to Grammy voting members where she participated in a private songwriting workshop with Busby, Rodney Jerkins, and Sarah Hudson. She has performed on stage with Luis Maldonado (Train), Terri Nunn (Berlin), Dale Bozzio (Missing Persons) & Prescott Niles (The Knack) and started her career with Matt Sorum (Guns n' Roses). She has recorded at Capitol Records, Hollywood, Abbey Road, UK and is the host of “The Rock Radio Show” on KBU-FM, Malibu. Laura is also the recipient of 3 Emmy Awards.About Mindy Milburn:Mindy has a passion for singing and music. Originally from Cleveland Ohio, Mindy also sings for other bands when not performing with Make Believe Friends and Lunden Reign including both No Doubt and Madonna tribute bands. Mindy is now living in Los Angeles after moving from Ohio and is the proud parent of two wonderful children.The band is currently working on a video for “Thanks the Academy” and will resume live performances after the CoronaVirus pandemic restrictions are lifted.To purchase:For more information:Press inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.