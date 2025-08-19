Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,212 in the last 365 days.

RESOLUTION ALLEY RELEASES DEBUT ALBUM PIECES OF NEVER ON CD AND VINYL THROUGH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT

Resolution Alley - Pieces of Never Cover

Resolution Alley - Pieces of Never

Deko Entertainment Logo

Deko Entertainment

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resolution Alley is the musical vision of Jason Wilson, a musician and composer hailing from Maryland. Jason released his first album in 1997 as a solo project called Emerald Tiers and the album was entitled, Whisper The First Scene. Jason also sang on the first Dark Aether Project album and performed several shows with them, including opening for The Flower Kings, Anekdotan and Always Almost. Emerald Tiers evolved into more of a band project than a solo effort and, by the time they entered the studio to record a follow-up, the decision was made to change the band’s name to Sustained In Jade. In 2002, they released Sketching The Perfect View and continued to perform around DC and Maryland for a couple of more years, including shows with Crack The Sky and King’s X.

Now, five years in the making, Pieces Of Never combines 80’s pop and rock melodies with progressive rock influences and creates a unique, yet strangely nostalgic sound. Resolution Alley released their first single and lyric video for “The B-Side” in March and follow up “You Are” in May.

View “The B-Side”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3XQgo7UDBY

View “You Are”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmFdC_brvzc

As Wilson explains, “Pieces Of Never took me a while to complete. It’s not just years of writing music but years of life that inspired these songs. Some songs were created to help me heal…others just to give a shout to what the world sent my way.” From the smallest clubs to the Kennedy Center, Jason has shared the stage with some of the biggest names of stage, screen and music. Resolution Alley combines the influence of a career in rock and theater into a distinctive creation.

Get your copy here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/resolution-alley

Track list:
You Are
Pieces Of Never
Fade Out
The B-Side
Over And Over
Ever After

For more information:
https://www.dekoentertainment.com
Deko Entertainment-Art Has Value

Press inquiries:

Keith James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RESOLUTION ALLEY RELEASES DEBUT ALBUM PIECES OF NEVER ON CD AND VINYL THROUGH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more