RESOLUTION ALLEY RELEASES DEBUT ALBUM PIECES OF NEVER ON CD AND VINYL THROUGH DEKO ENTERTAINMENT

STOCKTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resolution Alley is the musical vision of Jason Wilson, a musician and composer hailing from Maryland. Jason released his first album in 1997 as a solo project called Emerald Tiers and the album was entitled, Whisper The First Scene. Jason also sang on the first Dark Aether Project album and performed several shows with them, including opening for The Flower Kings, Anekdotan and Always Almost. Emerald Tiers evolved into more of a band project than a solo effort and, by the time they entered the studio to record a follow-up, the decision was made to change the band’s name to Sustained In Jade. In 2002, they released Sketching The Perfect View and continued to perform around DC and Maryland for a couple of more years, including shows with Crack The Sky and King’s X.Now, five years in the making, Pieces Of Never combines 80’s pop and rock melodies with progressive rock influences and creates a unique, yet strangely nostalgic sound. Resolution Alley released their first single and lyric video for “The B-Side” in March and follow up “You Are” in May.View “The B-Side”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3XQgo7UDBY View “You Are”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmFdC_brvzc As Wilson explains, “Pieces Of Never took me a while to complete. It’s not just years of writing music but years of life that inspired these songs. Some songs were created to help me heal…others just to give a shout to what the world sent my way.” From the smallest clubs to the Kennedy Center, Jason has shared the stage with some of the biggest names of stage, screen and music. Resolution Alley combines the influence of a career in rock and theater into a distinctive creation.Get your copy here: https://www.dekoentertainment.com/inthesquare/resolution-alley Track list:You ArePieces Of NeverFade OutThe B-SideOver And OverEver AfterFor more information:Deko Entertainment-Art Has ValuePress inquiries:

