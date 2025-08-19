The 7th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day Music Festival Macon, GA – October 4, 2025

The 7th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day The 7th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day Joey Stuckey

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th Annual Joey Stuckey Alive Day is set to take place Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center at 213 Clinton Street, Macon, GA 31217—doors at 5:30 PM, music from 6-9PM.Joey Stuckey Alive Day 2025 is a free, family-friendly music festival that celebrates the day that Joey successfully beat the brain tumor that was “supposed” to take his life as a child. In 2017, Macon’s mayor and city council recognized Joey Stuckey Alive Day as an official celebration and honored it with a proclamation. Alive Day is designed to encourage folks to come together to revel in the joy of life through music and to celebrate their own personal triumphs against adversity.This year’s festival features the music of pianist extraordinaire Tom Rule at 6PM and Macon’s official music ambassador Joey Stuckey with Charles Arnold at 7PM. We are so excited to offer a unique culmination to our festival at 8 PM that includes three Georgia legends performing a songwriters-in-the-round style set—Caroline Aiken, Diane Durrett, and Liz Melendez.Chances are that if you are a true music enthusiast, especially of guitar-driven Southern rock and blues, you have heard of Macon, Georgia’s official music ambassador Joey Stuckey. The blind producer and recording artist launched a new music festival in his hometown on September 29, 2017. The festival, “Joey Stuckey Alive Day,” hosted an array of talented musicians from across the state of Georgia. This free, family-friendly event was held in celebration of the anniversary of Stuckey’s surviving brain tumor surgery as a child. While the brain tumor left Stuckey blind and with other health challenges, his parents started celebrating the anniversary of the successful removal of the brain tumor as a way to turn what could have been a traumatic experience for a child into a triumphant experience!Stuckey sees his “Alive Day” as a chance to connect with family, friends and fans and to revel in the joy of living and music. It is a day dedicated to positivity and to uplifting the community. The inaugural concert featured 8 artists, a variety of activities for families, food trucks, perfect weather and over 500 music-lovers in attendance! Mayor Robert Reichert honored Stuckey by issuing a proclamation naming September 29th “Joey Stuckey’s Alive Day in Macon/Bibb.” The second annual festival in 2018 saw around 1500 attendees.Says Stuckey, “The outpouring of love and support is humbling. I am looking forward to this year’s festival!”To learn more about Joey Stuckey’s Alive Day check out the Mayor’s proclamation:Mayor’s Proclamation https://youtu.be/nJrnnbsrQa0 For more information visit: www.joeystuckey.com Special thanks To Alive Day Sponsors:13WMAZThe CreekMacon Arts AllianceShadow Sound StudioBoyles Custom GuitarsThe Cone Company, Inc.Glass Onyon PRHopkins & AssociatesWesley AudioPress inquiries:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.