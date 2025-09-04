Legendary Electric Double Violin, Vocal Master L. Shankar To Release New Album ‘Answers’ October 17, 2025

L. Shankar - Answers L.Shankar

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- L. Shankar’s latest star-studded pop-rock album, Answers, leads listeners through life’s biggest questions and truths. Released by SRI MUSIC INC, each song reflects a different facet of the human experience—from searching for meaning to rediscovering strength and innocence. The record comes to life through an extraordinary lineup of musicians, including legendary bassist Tony Levin, guitarist Josh Lopez, keyboardists Dave Palmer, Zac Baird, and Dileep, along with powerhouse drummers Stephen Perkins and Scott Seiver, guest vocalist Juliett Rose, and percussionist Jeff Gross. The album will be released worldwide on all major streaming platforms on October 17, 2025.From a musical standpoint, Answers is shaped by a core group of progressive rock musicians—some of whom Shankar has worked with over 35 years ago. Their depth, emotion, and range allowed him to write songs that explore different moods and messages while showcasing their incredible talents.The album Answers is a journey, with each track reflecting an experience we all face in life. It opens with “Answers,” a reminder that the truths we spend so much time searching for are often already within us. From there, “Lot of Things” confronts the lies we’ve been told—about ourselves, about life, or whispered behind our backs—something most people can relate to. Then comes “Innocent,” reminding us that we’re all born pure, but as we grow up, the world and the people around us influence us—but that innocence is still somewhere inside. “Heaven & Earth” is one Shankar wrote years ago, after the 2004 tsunami—it’s a tribute to the lives lost and how small we are compared to the forces of nature. “Power Within” is about realizing we already have strength inside us—we just need to tap into it to reach our full potential. “For You” is a softer ballad, reminding us to appreciate the ones we love, whether it’s a special person, a friend, or even a pet. “To Live” asks the question—if today was your last day, what would you do? It’s a reminder to live with love and intention, because life is precious. “Calm Down” is about staying grounded even when things around you feel out of control. Life throws a lot of curve balls at us, but we have to keep our peace and not let it break us. The album closes with “Thinking,” dedicated to the special people who live in our hearts, even if they’re not with us.Says Shankar, “This album is not just about my personal journey—it’s something many can relate to. I mentor a lot of people, and I often hear about their struggles and challenges. Answers reflect those shared experiences and offer resilience, perspective, and hope. It’s about how we move forward, how we rise, and how we ultimately find the answers within ourselves.”“The songwriting for Answers came very naturally—it’s something I can do anywhere. Whether I’m on a plane, stuck in traffic, walking, or just watching birds fly across the sky, inspiration can strike at any moment. For me, it’s a discipline more than a process. I wrote these songs across different parts of the world—Los Angeles, Malaysia, and Goa, India—and once I had the core ideas, I’d lay down the basic structure: the chords, the rough vocals, and a reference beat. I’m a drummer at heart, so rhythm is a big part of how I write. I usually start with the beat, which guides the syncopation and feel of the track.“After building the foundation for this album, I let the musicians record their parts remotely in their own studios after explaining the feel for it. They’d send me their recordings, and if I needed to adjust or change anything, I’d send it back. It was a back-and-forth that allowed a lot of creative freedom while keeping the vision clear.“I was fortunate to work with some incredible talent. Tony Levin played on every track—he’s a legendary bassist and someone I’ve worked with on Peter Gabriel’s tours, his solo projects, and my previous solo works. I’d send him the full arrangement, and he’d send back these beautifully nuanced bass lines that always elevate the track. On drums, I brought in Stephen Perkins ( Jane’s Addiction )—an amazing drummer with a great feel, one of the finest in rock. Josh Lopez ( Black Eyed Peas ), an incredible guitarist from Los Angeles, also played on Chepleeri Dream, and I knew I had to bring him back. He also helped connect me with more players for this album.“I ended up using three keyboardists. Besides Dileep, my long-time excellent keyboardist and engineer, I brought in Zac Baird, who I first met when we toured with Jonathan Davis’s solo band around 2006–2007. Zac was also in my band opening up for Jonathan Davis. He played on three tracks before heading out on tour with Beyoncé. After that, Dave Palmer stepped in—another fantastic keyboardist based in L.A., and a friend of Josh’s. Dave played on six or seven tracks and brought his own sensitivity and feel to the music.“Drums were also handled by Scott Seiver, another incredible musician. I’d send him the tracks along with reference beats, and he would build from there. Because I write to the beat, I always make sure the groove is strong—it sets the tone for everything.“Once all the parts were recorded, I tracked my final vocals and double violin in my studio in Malaysia. The album was then mixed and mastered in Los Angeles by the incredibly talented Jeff Gross, an award-winning engineer who really brought everything together with clarity and depth. Jeff has worked with me on the last 6 albums.“This is a special album from my heart—it’s filled with songs that deal with a range of emotions and experiences people can truly relate to. In times like these, where the world feels uncertain and heavy with conflict, I feel like music like this can uplift, inspire and unite people. I’m really thrilled and proud of Answers—it’s honest, emotional, and deeply meaningful to me.”Website: www.lshankar.com Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5X75aYCKG5hS5yONW4IPRr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.