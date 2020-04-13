IADA Names AircraftExchange Board

2009 Beechcraft Premier 1A offered by IADA-accredited Holstein Aviation, one of nearly 600 aircraft listed on www.AircraftExchange.com.

To lead its pre-owned aircraft marketing arm

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) has appointed a board of directors composed of IADA-certified brokers to oversee AircraftExchange.com, the organization's exclusive pre-owned aircraft search portal.

Chris Meisner, of Meisner Aircraft, has been named President and Treasurer of AircraftExhange.com. Other officers are Walt Wakefield of Jeteffect, serving as AircraftExchange.com's Vice President and Secretary, and Lee Thomas of Eagle Aviation as the organization's Vice President.

Board members at large are John Bowman of Hatt & Associates, Matt Stringfield from SOLJETS, Nick Newby of Exclusive Aviation/Fargo Jet Center, Patrick Lynch of Guardian Jets, and Tyler Bowron from QS Partners.

"This distinguished team will provide the leadership and guidance to the marketing arm of IADA going forward, as we all deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. "They are all from IADA-accredited dealers and have all passed the stringent requirements to become IADA-certified brokers."

Industry veteran Diane Levine-Wilson ensures that aircraft search data provided exclusively by the accredited dealers on the organization's aircraft search website is accurate and up-to-date for buyers and sellers of business aircraft. She is a well-known and respected researcher in the aviation industry, whose responsibility is protecting and safeguarding the integrity of the aircraft data presented on www.AircraftExchange.com, IADA's search portal.

In its first year in operation, AircraftExchange.com handled more than $5.4 billion dollars in pre-owned aircraft sales. www.AircraftExchange.com is the go-to place for aircraft sellers who want to see their aircraft sold by the best professionals in the business.

IADA's available aircraft search portal makes it much easier and quicker for buyers and sellers to transact airplane deals. The new portal takes advantage of the strength of the organization, high quality of its brokers and the world-class aircraft they handle.

AircraftExchange.com is an exclusive business aircraft search tool featuring the best aircraft from the world's only accredited aircraft dealers. IADA's international clout has given the organization an ability to reinvent the way decision makers and influencers find world-class aircraft.

The portal targets high net worth individuals and C-suite executives. These transaction decision makers and influencers have found the site offers a sophisticated, cutting-edge user experience, replete with unique proprietary features and an intuitive approach for buyers and sellers. Buyers can create a confidential dashboard with their preferred aircraft filtered by desired features, including aircraft class, age and cost.

Buyers can create a watch list with custom alerts and updates to receive prompt notifications when desired aircraft become available. A weekly aircraft report is sent on Fridays, reflecting that week's newly listed aircraft and those that have sold. The system also generates announcements of aircraft availability before they hit the public market.

IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 25 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA now offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers high standards of ethical business and transparency regarding aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace.

For more info about IADA's marketplace go to www.AircraftExchange.com. For information on IADA go to www.IADA.aero.



