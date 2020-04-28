Parkview Home in Dodge, Nebraska Takes Next Steps for a Bright Future

Parkview Home Logo Parkview Home Meeting Room Construction Parkview Home Garden View

Parkview Home's New Meeting Room Designed for Residents, Families & Team Members

DODGE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Franzluebbers, Administrator at Parkview Home in Dodge, Nebraska has announced the construction of a community meeting room for the use of residents, their families and the facilities team members."We have this space of around 400 square feet which was historically a waiting room for clinic patients. After exploring several options we decided that a new meeting room would best serve our facility and the community," said Franzluebbers. The room will be available for reservation for family members who want to hold birthday and holiday celebrations, for team member training and in-services and for our staff."Our goal is to be a community resource for our Parkview family as well as our local community," Parkview expects the community room to be available by June 1st.Parkview Home, Inc. was built in 1967 and has provided exceptional care to the senior community for over half a century. With a focus on the next 50 years we are committed to providing the best nursing home care , skilled care and intermediate care to our residents.



