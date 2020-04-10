Elemental LED Now Produces Made in USA Light Guide Panels

Leading manufacturer expands its manufacturing operations in Reno, NV

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions, announced today the expansion of their manufacturing operation capabilities with the production of Made in USA Light Guide Panels (LGPs) under the popular Diode LED product brand.

The Company has made extensive investments in capital expenditures and skilled workforce to expand production capabilities to manufacture customized light guide panels that meet the needs of customers.

The Diode LED Made in USA Light Guide Panels that are produced in Nevada are tailored to specific sizes, shapes, frame colors and diffusion options. One of the most important benefits to the customer when manufacturing in the U.S. is the speed of delivery –short production turnaround times and quicker shipping options.

“It’s our mission to transition as much manufacturing to our Operations Center in Reno as possible,” said Matthew John, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President of Elemental LED. “This move further confirms our commitment to our customers to provide fast and customized products manufactured and assembled right here in the USA.”

Diode LED Light Guide Panels are available now from the nation-wide Diode LED Dealer network. Visit www.diodeled.com to find out more about these LGPs as well as the rest of the products available from the Industry leader in LED lighting solutions.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America's largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.

Light Guide Panels from Diode LED



