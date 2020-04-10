Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Accelerates Growth with New Coachella Valley Branch

Steven Schinhofen, CEO Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Safely maintaining your property.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEHarvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Accelerates Growth with New Coachella Valley BranchANAHEIM, April 9, 2020 – Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. , a leading provider of landscape maintenance and arbor care services, opens its eighth branch in the Coachella Valley. The recent acceleration of growth for Harvest Landscape speaks to the significant market opportunity and demand for leading-edge landscape services in the Desert region.“Our expansion to the Coachella Valley marks a new milestone for Harvest Landscape and has long been a part of our growth strategy” says CEO Steven Schinhofen . “We’ve had tremendous momentum over the last year. This is a direct result of the relentless focus we’ve had on creating client-centric service models backed by cutting-edge technology.”Harvest Landscape’s service offerings helped drive growth for the company with the award of a large portfolio of communities in Indio and Palm Springs. Since 2003, Harvest Landscape’s service capabilities have enhanced common-area landscapes with fully integrated landscape solutions:Smartscape Landscape Management – Creating and maintaining sustainable landscapes by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, restricting pesticide use, and eliminating dry weather urban runoff.Arbor Care - Certified Consultants and Master Arborists capable of risk assessments, diagnosis, treatments, pruning and maintenance services.Landscape Construction & Design – Landscape designer and professional installers for installations and renovations of existing landscapes.Irrigation Management – Irrigation management professionals trained in all significant technologies and methodologiesNursery & Green Waste Recycling – Dedicated nursery and organic mulching facility“Harvest Landscape has quickly become a trusted industry partner because of its dedication to client success and investment into the people and tools that support them. With Covid-19 impacting California like it has, as an essential business we are fortunate to see such tremendous growth. Our team has taken every precaution to make sure the safety of our people and the safety of the properties we serve during this time are of the utmost importance,” said Amanda Gray , Director of Sales & Marketing. Amanda recently joined Harvest Landscape bringing with her 20-years of business development and marketing leadership. “I am very excited to join at such a pivotal time for the company.”For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@hlei.us.CONTACTAmanda GrayDirector of Sales & Marketing(714) 450-5849Amanda.gray@hlei.us###



