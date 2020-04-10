Fitbod Reports Bodyweight-Only Home Workouts Ramping up Quickly, Especially Among Millennials

Fitbod App is offering free bodyweight only workouts. Download at Apple Store.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitbod (https://fitbod.me), the popular iOS app that uses advanced data analytics to generate personalized workouts, has analyzed its workout trends. The company reports that since the COVID-19 outbreak, Fitbod’s bodyweight-only workouts routines, designed for working out at home, have become increasingly popular. Since March 1 more than 73% of new Fitbod users are setting up bodyweight-only profiles. Bodyweight-only workouts can be very effective and use only the user’s body weight for resistance, and no special equipment is needed.

Fitbod observed that during the past two months, an increasing number of users are choosing Fitbod’s bodyweight-only feature to continue working out at home. To assist people in staying fit during this period, Fitbod is offering free bodyweight-only workouts through April. After downloading the app from the Apple Store, they can choose “bodyweight-only” when configuring their user profile, and there will be no charge for using the app.

“Two key takeaways from our data are first, that bodyweight-only routines and use of small equipment are growing in popularity, especially among intermediate and advanced level users—in other words, those who are most likely to want to keep in shape during this shelter-in-place period,” said Allen Chen, Fitbod CEO. “Secondly, the age group that has increased its use of our bodyweight-only feature the most is the 25 to 34-year old group, followed by the 18 to 24-year old group. We need to encourage folks over the age of 34 to pay more attention to their fitness, and these bodyweight-only exercises can be very helpful. During this COVID-19 pandemic—and afterward, of course—keeping one’s strength up is important to overall health.”

In the two-month period from January 19 to March 19, the percent of all Fitbod users choosing bodyweight-only workouts rose from 18% to 61%, more than a three-fold increase. Much of the increase has taken place in March, when concern about the coronavirus has substantially risen. As of March 19, more than 35,000 users have set up their profiles to request bodyweight-only workouts, compared to approximately 7,000 users on March 2.

What types of fitness goals do bodyweight-only workouts appear to support? While bodyweight-only can be effective for anyone, the highest interest is among users who have muscle tone increase or bodybuilding as their primary fitness goals, rather than people doing powerlifting or Olympic Weightlifting. “This makes sense, since users who are powerlifting or training at the Olympic level typically have well-equipped home gyms and don’t have to change their routines,” said Chen.

Overall, users who consider themselves at the advanced fitness level are increasing their use of bodyweight-only workouts more than are beginners, although younger beginners (up to age 24) seem to take to bodyweight-only training, also.

The Fitbod team believes it’s important for everyone to stay motivated to work out, even if they can’t go to the gym. Chen explains, “Fitbod’s bodyweight-only routines are very effective, so we hope more and more people will do them on a regular basis. Based on fitness science, these workouts are challenging yet appropriate to each user’s fitness level.”

Use of small workout equipment has increased, too.

Fitbod also tracked the number of Fitbod users who are taking advantage of workout routines that incorporate the kinds of small gym equipment that is easy to use at home, such as pullup bars, handle bands, foam rollers and mini loop bands. The percentage of people using these types of equipment has increased by more than 75% since March 8, with mini loop bands showing the biggest increase.

Subscriptions for full use of the app, using gym equipment, are priced at $9.99 per month or $59.99 for an annual subscription ($6/mo.). Fitbod is an Apple Store Editors’ Pick for best fitness app and can be downloaded for iPhone or iPad at the Apple Store. An Android version is now in beta testing. Fitbod integrates with other fitness apps including Apple Health, Activity, Fitbit and Strava.

About Fitbod

Fitbod, Inc. is the developer of the Fitbod app, a technology platform that designs deeply personalized workout plans, allowing users to get maximum benefit from their fitness program. Using machine learning, data analytics, user data and exercise science best practices, the app creates optimized and personalized workout routines. In short, Fitbod helps users reach fitness goals efficiently and safely. Headquartered in San Francisco, Fitbod, Inc. is co-founded by Jesse Venticinque and Allen Chen.

