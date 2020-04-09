200± Acre Los Angeles County Development Opportunity to Auction Online No Reserve via Concierge Auctions and Compass

Rancho De Vista, Los Angeles, CA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set among the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and offering direct access to the Angeles National Forest, an exclusive, 200± acre prime east-of-Los Angeles development tract will auction online next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott Tamkin of Compass California. Previously offered for $25 million, the property will sell No Reserve, to the highest bidder. Bidding will be held May 8-12 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I’m extremely excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions again,” said Tamkin. “Their platform is seamless and offers the client complete control over the process, allowing for an efficient sale that happens on their terms. I’m looking forward to another successful sale.”

Boundless opportunities for development exist, from a luxurious family compound to a gated enclave of high-end view estates, to an exceptional equestrian estate featuring a network of private trails. Enjoy unobstructed sunset views, proximity to several affluent gated communities and Glendora’s walkable downtown, and over 30 trails to experience the bounty of nature. Additional amenities include proximity to the Glendora Country Club, with its Robert Trent-Jones-designed, 18-hole golf course. Just a short drive away one can find world-class cultural delights, restaurants, and shopping in Los Angeles, or make day trips of Pasadena, Malibu, and San Diego.

“I simply could not ask for a better method to sell my property,” said John ‘Kim’ Scott, seller. “Concierge Auctions’ team is laser-focused and dedicated to their craft; I know that there is no faster or better way to bring the market to my property. The auction process affords me complete control, from determining my own date of sale, to ultimately closing within 60 days.”

Often called “The Pride of the Foothills,” Glendora has small-town charm and a variety of home styles from Queen Anne to Victorian to bungalows to expansive luxury estates. The Rancho De Vista development is walking distance from an array of cafes, shops, and entertainment in Glendora’s downtown district. Next to the Angeles National Forest and the San Gabriel Mountains, the town is perched in an incredible natural setting just east of Los Angeles.

Rancho De Vista is available for showings by appointment, and additionally available for private virtual showings. For property details, exclusive film, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

