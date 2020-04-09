HouseMaster Home Inspections Expands to Las Vegas

Local business professional Shawn Davis brings established home inspection brand to the region

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HouseMaster, the first and most experienced home inspection franchise in North America, announces the opening of a new location in Las Vegas owned by local resident Shawn Davis.Davis brings a wealth of experience to his new venture. With over 15 years of customer service experience working in the cable and telecommunications industry, Davis knows how to work with customers to ensure their needs are met. His experience in that industry as both a supervisor and technician will serve him well as a HouseMaster business owner and home inspector.While searching for a new professional adventure, Davis discovered the HouseMaster franchise concept and realized it was a great fit for him. He wanted more financial freedom and the ability to give back to his local community.In his new role as a HouseMaster owner-operator, he draws on his deep technical and customer service experience and his familiarity with Las Vegas housing construction to ensure that his customers will receive excellent service.“I like connecting with people, giving them the value they deserve, and helping them get the most out of their money.” said Davis. “HouseMaster delivers on this promise, and I’m confident that I can show my customers the benefits a HouseMaster home inspection will provide for them.”Davis’ office covers the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City, Nevada.HouseMaster provides homebuyers and sellers an independent, third-party, professional evaluation of the visible and accessible condition of the major elements of a home. HouseMaster’s guaranteed inspections enable potential homebuyers and sellers the opportunity to make educated real estate decisions. From interior systems such as plumbing and electrical to exterior components like the roof and siding, the HouseMaster Home Inspection includes the evaluation of the visible and accessible major elements of the home.HouseMaster is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 315 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.“We’re very excited that Shawn has joined our franchise family and can’t wait to watch his home inspection business grow,” said HouseMaster President and CEO Kathleen Kuhn. “His knowledge of the area and years of experience supporting customers in their homes makes Shawn the perfect fit for HouseMaster. We look forward to supporting him as he grows his business.”For more information, contact Shawn Davis at shawn.davis@housemaster.com or call 702-534-4144.About HouseMasterHeadquartered in Somerville, N.J., HouseMaster is the oldest and one of the largest home inspection franchisors in North America. With more than 325 franchised areas throughout the U.S. and Canada, HouseMaster is the most respected name in home inspections. For almost 40 years, HouseMaster has built upon a foundation of solid leadership and innovation with a continued focus on delivering the highest quality service experience to their customers and providing HouseMaster franchisees the tools and support necessary to do so. Each HouseMaster franchise is an independently owned and operated business. HouseMaster is a registered trademark of HM Services, LLC.For more information please visit http://housemaster.com or call 732-469-6565.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.