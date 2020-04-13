“Students can now listen to Great Moments in History”

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Jefferson , back from 1801 Makes Learning American History Easier for Students in 2020“Students can now listen to Great Moments in History”Thomas Jefferson, one of America’s Founding Fathers and third President of the United States, is back from 1801 to make learning American History easier in 2020 with “The Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition”Click on this link to see the YouTube video: https://youtu.be/2SG0QcpctC8 then go to www.americanvaluesinc.com to find out how you can get 5 FREE Downloads of the complete collection for your students.Included in the Hamilton Heritage Collection are recordings of dramatizations by actors portraying “Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and Abraham Lincoln that transports listeners young and old back to a period between 1776 and 1865 when the Founding Fathers delivered speeches like: “The Declaration of Independence”, “The Preamble of the Constitution”, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death”, and “The Gettysburg Address”.The collection also contains recordings of patriotic music played by the Sounds of 76 Continental Army Band including "Yankee Doodle” a song that is said to have been played when Lord Cornwallis surrendered to Gen. George Washington at Yorktown to end the war of independence, the "Battle Hymn of the Republic”, “This Land is Your Land”, “America the Beautiful”, “Dixie”, “God Bless America” and others with historical facts and narrations of when, why and who wrote these speeches and songs.Recently Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida signed a mandate that said that no high school senior would graduate without passing a Civics course in school. At the same time, the Sounds of 76 Company Music, decided to release the “Hamilton Heritage Collection of Great Moments in History - Special School Edition to make learning easier for Florida students.To hear a FREE SAMPLE of these educational recordings and to find out how you can Get 5 FREE Downloads for your students go to www.americanvaluesinc.com About the Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLCThe Sounds of 76 Company Music, is an ASCAP music publishing company that was established in 1975 when it released a collection of dramatizations of great moments in history and inspiring patriotic music for the Bicentennial in 1976 that was overwhelmingly received by educators who used it as a teaching aid in their classrooms.For more information go to: www.americanvaluesinc.com To interview the Publisher please contact: Executive Producer J. DiFrancesco at 407 310-4522 or at jd@izontv.com© 1975, 2019, 2020 Sounds of 76 Company Music, LLC All Rights Reserved



