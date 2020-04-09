Premier Video Honoring Healthcare Workers during the Coronavirus Pandemic: CNA, Nurses, LPN, RN, Nursing Homes, ALFs

Dan Stockdale, PhD Candidate, MA, LNHA, CNHA, CALA RingMastered Logo Thank You #SeniorHeroes & #HealthcareHeroes

Healthcare Workers #HealthcareHeroes and #SeniorHeroes are Honored for Their Sacrifice and Service in this video produced by Dan Stockdale, PhD Candidate, LNHA

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dan Stockdale has produced a video honoring the healthcare workers who are fighting on the frontlines in your hometown around the globe."CNAs, LPNs, RNs, nurses , cooks, activities professionals, housekeepers, maintenance engineers, social services directors, administrators, laundry workers, department managers, physicians ...everyone working in healthcare, especially in nursing homes , assisted living facilities, hospitals, memory care units, independent living communities and CCRCs are literally placing themselves on the front line against an invisible enemy. But they don't just doing during a pandemic, they do it every day of the year; it's their calling" said Dan Stockdale.Please take a moment to view this video, tag and share it with anyone you know who is serving the sick or elderly, to show your love, gratitude and appreciation for all they are doing. They are indeed #HealthcareHeroes and #SeniorHeroes.Dan Stockdale, PhD candidate, MA, LNHA, CNHA, CALA is licensed in 7 states as a nursing home administrator, has operated under Emergency Permits in 2 additional states and has been appointed by CMS as a Temporary Manager over the most troubled facilties. He is currently investigating the global future of senior housing. Dan has appeared on CNN, Fox News, Fox Business Channel, ABC News, New York Times, Chicago Tribune and many other national and global media outlets.

Honoring our Healthcare Heroes and Senior Heroes



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.