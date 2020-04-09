Penhaglion USA Uses Exclusive Technology to Make Gorgeous Cast Iron Art Bathtubs

'The Paris-Nickel' Cast Iron French Bateau Tub with PURE-METAL Polished Nickel Exterior 'The Bordeaux-Copper' Cast Iron Chariot Tub with PURE-METAL Polished Copper Exterior 'The Calais' 68" Cast Iron French Bateau Clawfoot Tub with a Mirror Polished Zinc Exterior

Not only are these freestanding and clawfoot tubs fabulous looking, their prices are comparable with most other simple white tubs on the market

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA , USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Penhaglion takes their own unique and often exclusively designed cast iron bathtubs, manufactured using the same tried and tested methods that date back over 150 years and enhances them with their new metal bonding technology. A version of the metal bonding was first patented around 1880 and later improved and perfected in the aerospace and engineering industries in the mid 1940’s. This combination of old technologies to produce contemporary results leads to the most beautiful tubs the company has produced.Penhaglion bonds layer upon layer of molten metal to the exterior surface of the raw cast bathtubs and then works the metal to offer a range of finishes from mirror polished to burnished, old and aged and verdigris. Original mold marks, formed as the tubs are cast from raw iron, add enormous character to each piece.Tesh Patel, sales director at Penhaglion explains – ‘Our clients are spending thousands of dollars on their bathrooms and everyone wants a unique, but still comfortable, useable and reliable bathtub. Many cast iron tubs, made over 100 years ago, are still in perfect working condition today. We saw no need to change this. However, most are with simple white exteriors. We developed our technology with a view to presenting stunning work of art bathtubs and to make them affordable, enabling anyone who wanted something really special to have it.’Penhaglion exterior finishes include exotic materials such as pewter, polished nickel , stainless steel, copper , brass and zinc . Prices start in the low $3000’s, the same as most other cast iron tubs on the market. Patel adds ‘We are a direct retailer, buyers can rest assured when they buy from us, they are receiving true manufacturer direct pricing.’All of the metal finishes offered by Penhaglion are produced and finished at the Penhaglion facility in St. Petersburg, Florida USA. Penhaglion ships Nationwide and also exports throughout the World.



