Penhaglion Teams up with Nature and their Clients to Turn Beautiful Cast Iron Bathtubs into Fabulous Works of Art

Living Finish Zinc Clawfoot Tub Exterior

Tubs to enjoy for a lifetime. Like a new plant or tree, these beautiful 'Living Finish' bathtubs will reveal their true beauty residing in their loving homes.

We take beautifully designed bathtubs and prepare them to become even more beautiful. The palette by Penhaglion, the finish by Nature, each piece unique, a reflection of it's life.” — Will - Chief Designer

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- While maintaining their lustrous high gloss enameled white interiors, Penhaglion’s new Living Finish, copper, brass and zinc exterior tubs really take on a finish of their own as they journey through life.Employing some very specialized metal bonding, hard surfacing and finishing techniques, the artisans at Penhaglion present an exterior tub surface ready to patina in harmony with its’ living environment.Many other specialized tubs offered by the company use artificial ageing compounds to accelerate patination. However, the totally natural patina created as these soft metal copper, zinc and brass tub exteriors live in a buyer’s spa or bathing area will be a total reflection of that environment.Left alone to patina, there is no telling what colors a tub will present but it will be constantly changing. From shades of grey, blue, green, brown, black, purple etc., the conditions inside the bathing area will determine the results. Natural patination occurs when oxygen reacts with the soft metal living finish surface, moisture in the air assists in this reaction. Should a buyer prefer to slow the patina effect, beeswax can be used to coat the metal surface. While this will not totally prevent discoloration, it will greatly slow the progress.Depending on the metal of choice, some changes may be almost imperceptible. Zinc may start turning darker grey in places, but a time lapse of months may occur before the change is really noticeable. Brass is the most reactive metal in the series and will start to darken and patina within weeks. Should some patina marks not be to the buyers liking, it is a small task to remove them.Photographic examples of how each 'Living Finish' metal patination may look over time are also shown on the company's website.For general price guidance, these fabulous ‘Living Finish’ tubs will retail very much in line with the the ‘Natural Burnished’ category list prices. Penhaglion can offer these exotic finishes on all of their tubs and if you don't see your tub of choice in the Living Finish category, just email or call and they will get back to you quickly.Special discounts are available for trade buyers and multiple tub purchase orders.All Penhaglion bathtubs are suitable for placement either inside or outside and are designed for ease of use and maintenance for hotels and resorts.All Penhaglion bathtubs ship free with curbside lift-gate delivery within the Continental USA and Canada.All Penhaglion bathtubs ship free to any major sea port Worldwide.



