New LUXWIDE™ Bathtubs from Baths of Distinction

LUXWIDE 'Calypso-ACHPD' LUXWIDE 'Calypso-USLSK' LUXWIDE 'Athena-USLCL'

Baths of Distinction is pleased to announce the arrival of a small range of tubs with a little bit extra width.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA , USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintaining fabulous styling and design, this new range of LUXWIDE tubs offers bathers more soaking room than most conventional, freestanding bathtubs.These beautiful CoreAcryl™ acrylic tubs are available in white exterior as standard, but also come with Aged Chrome, Umber Washed Silver Leaf and Egyptian Gold leafed exteriors. The entire range, whether clawfoot, pedestal or skirted is available with Hot Air Jetting.As an added bonus on these tubs, the overflow is integrated with the floor drain. The pop-up drains supplied with the Luxwide range come in chrome, brushed nickel, polished nickel, oil rubbed bronze and polished and brushed unlacquered brass. The drain installation is a breeze!All trade buyers benefit from a 15% discount on all website items and prices include free curbside shipping with liftgate throughout the entire 48 Contiguous States.To register as a Trade Member, please use the link below, complete a few details and Baths of Distinction will notify you within a few hours that your account is active.To place an immediate order, please call 1.866.938.3880.Baths of Distinction prides itself on high quality craftsmanship exclusive, creative design and superior client service.All Baths of Distinction bathtubs carry a 25-year warranty



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.