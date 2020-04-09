SemaConnect Installs 40 Smart EV Charging Stations at Two Cuesta College Campuses

New EV charging stations promote sustainability and reduced carbon emissions in the San Luis Obispo Community College District community

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF., USA, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations in North America, announces the installation of 40 smart EV charging stations at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo. 24 of the stations are installed at the Main Campus in San Luis Obispo, and 16 stations are installed at the North Campus in Paso Robles. The stations are mounted on single and dual pedestals, and are open to all EV drivers with valid parking permits.

Last year, in an effort to build a more environmentally conscientious campus, the San Luis Obispo Community College District contacted SemaConnect about applying for the PG&E EV Charge Network grant. With the grant, Cuesta College would receive free “make ready” infrastructure, plus funds for charging equipment from PG&E. All 40 of Cuesta College’s SemaConnect stations will receive three years of SemaConnect full network services and warranty.

“The EV Charge Network program from PG&E is helping workplaces and colleges like Cuesta College do their part to reduce emissions in California,” said Georgette Cardona, national sales director at SemaConnect. “SemaConnect is honored to be an approved vendor for PG&E’s rebate programs. Furthermore, we’re excited to help Cuesta College and the broader San Luis Obispo community support electric vehicles along the Central Coast. The San Luis Obispo Community College District is setting an example for other California colleges with its future-forward sustainability initiatives. We look forward to charging students and faculty when they return to campus next term.”

The new Series 6 SemaConnect charging stations at Cuesta College are designed for shared use at Class A commercial properties. Built for years of worry-free operation, the 40 stations feature SemaConnect’s distinctive compact design, interactive LED lights, and three-year Full Service Warranty and Network package. With the SemaConnect Network, Cuesta College parking management can control access, set custom pricing, and download usage and sustainability reports. Drivers can use one of SemaConnect’s Five Ways to Pay: calling 1-800-663-5633, visiting network.semaconnect.com, waving a SemaConnect Pass, using the SemaConnect mobile application, or downloading PlugShare. The stations are open to drivers with a valid parking permit, and cost $1.50 per hour for the first four hours. Station locations, pricing, and live charging status can be found on the SemaConnect or PlugShare apps.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



