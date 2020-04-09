Vitaly Pecherskiy, Laura Freebairn-Smith & Heidi Wong Discuss Resilience, Diversity and Branding with Fotis Georgiadis

Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and chief operating officer at StackAdapt Laura Freebairn-Smith, co-founder and partner at Organizational Performance Group (OPG) Heidi Wong, a poet, artist, philanthropist, and content creator.

Heidi on Resilience. Laura on Diversity. Vitaly on Branding.

For me, resilience is about learning from the challenges you’ve faced and applying those challenges to new situations in order to thrive.” — Heidi Wong, a poet, artist, philanthropist, and content creator

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Three major topics are covered in recent interviews by Fotis Georgiadis: Resilience, Diversity and Branding. There is some very interesting information gleaned from these interviews, not to mention the obvious benefit of having Fotis Georgiadis help with brand and image strengthening. Below are some samples of each of the three interviews:Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and chief operating officer at StackAdaptCan you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?In the age where consumers have a virtually unlimited assortment of products to choose from, it takes more effort for brands to generate sales. Take Search Engine Optimization (SEO), for example. As a new brand, it is virtually impossible to rank high on its main keywords without putting in, potentially, years of pursuing a “long-tail” content strategy. Most brands do not have the luxury of taking that time to generate sales organically. They instead elect to invest in paid marketing initiatives to generate brand awareness that would then lift their brand searches in a search engine.It is hard to expect people to buy the product after a single click without having any previous exposure to the brand. The consumer buyer journey today reflects the stiff competition in virtually every product category. Before buying, consumers look at the brand’s reviews, visit them on Instagram and read users comments, judge the credibility by a brand’s activities on their blog, and media coverage. All of these play a role in building assurance that the product they buy will deliver on its promise and justify the money spent. Investing in paid media is important to create an ongoing communication with each potential customer that is going through the above validation process to select their product. Immerse yourself in the full interview here Laura Freebairn-Smith, co-founder and partner at Organizational Performance Group (OPG)Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?Our client projects are always meaningful since we are asked to help them change their organizations for the better and thus the world. But I’ll focus on an OPG project that is in its third year — our charrettes.The organizational charrette is a new management practice in which the entire company closes shop for one week so every employee can focus on innovation and future planning. In my opinion, charrettes are magical. They provide time for deep intellectual exploration of matters significant to the success of the firm. They also provide the space and time for innovation. Charrettes allow people to work at their own pace on projects that matter to them, and nothing more. If only the charrette tone and pace could be replicated every day and the firm could still meet our clients’ needs!To understand what the charrette week entails, it helps to understand the term being used. The word charrette is French for “cart” or “chariot,” referring to a common practice in 19th century French architectural firms in which student architects would work right up until a deadline, at which a charrette would be wheeled among them to collect up their scale models for final review. The word charrette has now taken on a larger meaning; companies all over the world use it to describe an innovative period in which a team or a group of individuals from a company creates pioneering solutions and tackles complicated problems during an established period. These periods are being shown to improve productivity, innovation, employee retention, and internal relationships within companies.As a part of our mission to be a laboratory for organizational development, we undertook an experimental charrette in December 2017 in order to test its effectiveness on team creativity and innovation, productivity, and overall staff engagement. Here’s how our little “lab experiment” looked: Head on over here to read the rest of the interview Heidi Wong, a poet, artist, philanthropist, and content creator.We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?I’ve noticed that resilient people have an insane amount of adaptability to them. Resilience in Chinese translates to “tánlì,” which literally means “elasticity.” During the darkest points of my life, my primary motivator was to resist the common saying “it gets better.” I told myself it might never get better. Neither I nor anyone else can control the future; however, I control myself. Therefore, I must make sure that I become stronger, so I will be okay regardless of whether it gets better or not.For me, resilience is about learning from the challenges you’ve faced and applying those challenges to new situations in order to thrive. My dad, who’s one of my role models, would always tell me “if you’re not scared, you’re not doing it right.”Resilience isn’t about having no fears; Resilience is about pushing past your fears and sometimes even running towards them.When you think of resilience, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?When I think of resilience, I think of my parents. They’ve been hustlers together from the beginning and are embodiments of resilience. Their ability to not only stick by each other when they were in a financially destitute situation, but to pull themselves out of it in order to give us a better life is so admirable.My mother even taught herself Japanese and left China to pursue her masters at Tokyo University, and worked in a factory along the way to support herself. After graduating and working multiple jobs in Tokyo, she eventually returned to China and began launching small businesses with my dad.Even within my lifetime I witnessed my parents growing together, working together, and staying resilient time after time. They’ve given me everything I have today, including the opportunity and freedom to pursue my passions — something they never had as young adults in financially difficult situations. They’ve instilled within me resilience, ambition, and a hunger to improve myself and the world even just by being around them. Follow Heidi Wong through the complete interview here While these interviews bring a face to a product, company or service, they also humanize the interviewees and draw the reader in. This helps in bringing to the masses that which might otherwise go unnoticed. Be sure to contact Fotis Georgiadis via the below methods if you need branding and image assistance.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.