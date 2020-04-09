Mike Murchison and Sophia Hutchins Discuss Dreamers, Beauty and Technology with Candice Georgiadis

Mike Murchison, CEO and Cofounder of Ada Sophia Hutchins, CEO and founder of LUMASOL Candice Georgiadis

Mike Murchison, a Dreamer, breaks the stigma and becomes successful. Sophia Hutchins helps bring technology and beauty together.

Don’t be afraid of the word no; Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women more than anyone else are told no all the time.” — Sophia Hutchins, CEO and founder of LUMASOL

Mike Murchison, CEO and Cofounder of Ada ( https://www.ada.support/ Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?I tend not to listen to or surround myself with people who say something is impossible. Pessimism is like an ocean oil spill. It robs an ecosystem of the energy it needs to flourish. This is why great leaders create cultures of transparency. They let the light in. They embrace change. They recognize that a healthy ecosystem is dynamic, always evolving. They live in the future and thus reject the impossible. Which is why they’re usually anti-pipeline 😉Impossible is a euphemism for hard. What I mean by this is if you ask someone why something is impossible, it often becomes clear that what they really mean is that the thing is very hard.One of the keys to Ada’s success has been that we’ve built a team of people who are energized by hard things. Hard things are learning opportunities. Learning opportunities are gifts of self-improvement. When viewed this way, the pursuit of the “impossible” is an exercise in improving oneself.None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?I had the privilege of working on a company with my mentor, Vicki Saunders, who now runs SheEO the world’s largest community of women-lead ventures.Vicki taught me the power of learning by doing and the magic of believing in someone even if they don’t believe in themselves.Vicki regularly threw me into the deep-end, expecting me to accomplish things I thought I required decades more experience to execute effectively. At times her expectations seemed crazy to me. But she’d tell me she was confident I could do it with a stare and a smile.Accomplishing these goals became a cycle of proving myself wrong, and Vicki right. Sophia Hutchins, CEO and founder of LUMASOL ( https://mylumasol.com/ Are you able to identify a "tipping point" in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?The day I closed my seed round of funding from Founders Fund and Greycroft was two days before my 23rd birthday. My birthday was a celebration of closing the seed round, and of course my birthday, and it was such a major accomplishment and milestone in my life. There was a level of validation at play that reassured me anything is possible.I learned a lot from the process of fundraising, it is like dating and you want to make sure the investor is the right partner for you. It is key to have the right people on your team that has your back and wants to see you succeed. They also need to believe in what you are doing and your mission. So I would say, take your time, talk to as many people as you can until you find the right “fit”.None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?I would thank my grandfather, first and foremost. He passed away when I was a junior in high school. He motivated me from a very young age to be aggressive in going after what I want. He sent me to a prominent high school, and made sure I was taken care of during college. With his selfless support, I had many opportunities that I certainly didn’t waste, and I made the most of them.The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?Our technology will change the way people interact with SPF on a daily basis. Our SPF comes in a sleek container that can easily be carried around in your purse or bag when, and when it is exposed to UV rays, the container actually changes color reminding you it is time for another spritz. The average consumer applies SPF at most once a day if even at all, and after just a few hours that morning application is useless and you are no longer protected. Most consumers also don’t realize just how exposed they are at their desks, in the car or even at a cafe — the technology in this container will change that. As our product evolves the tech integration will be even heavier, enabling consumers to view their interaction with SPF and the sun in a way they never have before. Don't be afraid of the word no; Successful people, entrepreneurs, and women more than anyone else are told no all the time." — Sophia Hutchins, CEO and founder of LUMASOL Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/



