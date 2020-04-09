Privacy Finally Meets Home Security With Kangaroos' New Privacy Camera

Indoor home security camera with innovative features such as patented Privacy Shield, 1080 HD quality video, 2-way talk capability, and advanced night vision. Easy-to-use, safe, and affordable indoor security camera

Maximus Yaney’s Kangaroo launches the world’s 1st Privacy Camera with innovative indoor security features to keep watch over your home only when you want it to.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maximus Yaney’s Kangaroo is pleased to introduce their newest innovative home security device, Privacy Camera. With a built-in unhackable privacy shield, it goes beyond the ordinary security system to protect against online as well as in-home invaders. The compact camera can be discreetly mounted anywhere in the home with no tools required.

When armed, the camera live-streams crystal-clear 1080 HD video straight to your phone. With 2-way talk capabilities, you can listen to your baby or let your child know it’s time for dinner. When switched off, an opaque shield appears over the lens, providing verification that all visual and audio feeds have been blocked and your privacy is protected.

Privacy Camera comes with one year of Kangaroo Complete, which includes basic and premium app features. Basic features include access on unlimited devices, an unlimited number of users, app notifications and one-tap arming and disarming. Premium features include text and voice call notifications, 24/7 Pro Monitoring, Alexa & Google Assistant integration, a Homeowner’s Insurance discount, 30 days of Unlimited Cloud Storage, end-to-end motion capture, and more.

CEO and co-founder of Kangaroo, Maximus Yaney explains that the idea behind the Privacy Camera came from a need to protect against online threats as well as in-person ones. “True home security involves much more than just protecting a physical space, it’s about safeguarding the people within it, as well,” he said. “Privacy Camera directly addresses the emerging threat posed by digital intruders, giving consumers an added layer of elegantly-designed security, at a cost that’s within reach.”

Kangaroo Privacy Camera Features:

Sleek Design - Compact design with small footprint allows for an easy no-tool installation

Patented Privacy Shield Lens - An opaque shield covers the camera when not in use, visually confirming that visual and audio feeds are blocked

1080 HD Quality Video with 4X Zoom - Real time crystal-clear video can be accessed via your phone at any time

2-Way Talk - Listen and talk back through the camera from your phone

3X Zoom - Zoom capabilities allow you to focus in on the movement detected by your camera

Advanced Night Vision - Built-in, near invisible LED lights allow for a clear view at night

Motion-Triggered Video Alerts - Receive a video clip on your phone anytime movement is detected

Cloud Storage - The $99 Privacy Camera with subscription comes with 30 days of Cloud storage for one year.

Smart Integrations - Connect your camera to Alexa or Google Assistant

Clips & Pics - Use your camera to capture photos and videos easily

24/7 GuRoos - Speak with live agents anytime you need help

Where to Buy & Pricing

Pre-order Privacy Camera online at heykangaroo.com for $99

Media Assets

Click here for images.

About Kangaroo

On a mission to make home security systems available to all, Maximus Yaney co-founded Kangaroo. Yaney previously co-founded Mohawk (NASDAQ: MWK) and was Founder & CEO of Titan Aerospace, which he sold to Google. Before Privacy Camera, Kangaroo launched a line of simple, easy-to-use sensors that detect water, climate, and motion. Used in combination with the Privacy Camera, your home can be easily safeguarded against most threats. Take care of your loved ones and your home with Kangaroo.

For more information, visit www.heykangaroo.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @heykangaroo, or by email at support@heykangaroo.com.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.