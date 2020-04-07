PUBLIC NOTICE FOR AMENDED PORT FEES FROM SAMOA PORTS AUTHORITY

SAMOA, April 7 - The following notice is hereby given to inform the public of the revised Port Fees which are to take effect on 08th April 2020.

1. Rent Free for all SPA Tenants for three months (April – June 2020)

2. 20% Discount on wharfage fees for commercial & individual customers for three months (April – June 2020)

3. Refund of Stevedoring Companies Licence fees for three months.

As announced in Parliament by the Minister of Finance, the revised fees are part of the Samoa Ports Authority’s contribution to our Government’s efforts to alleviate the financial effects of the COVID19- induced financial crunch, on all Stakeholders, Port-users and members of the public.

We pray for a safe and peaceful Samoa during these trying times, and remind you all to operate in the spirit of unity.

A blessed Easter to all of Samoa from the Hon Minister of Works, Transport & Infrastructure, Board Chairman and Directors, Management and Staff.

So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo GENERAL MANAGER Samoa Ports Authority