Tech start-up SocialMama launches in-app health expert program for isolated mothers during COVID-19
Experts ranging from family medicine to OBGYNs offer advice and virtual meetups to reduce mental stress & medical concerns for Covid-19
SocialMama’s CEO, Amanda Ducach, felt the strain on mother’s as soon as COVID began impacting the U.S. With a brother on the frontlines as an ER doctor, a newly pregnant sister-in-law, and a mother herself, the concern was personal. She wanted to develop a way for her community of women to access pediatricians, OB-GYNs, therapists, and more, for basic medical, safety and emotional support. The hope is that this technological solution, named the Expert Program, will provide mothers the mental security they need and reduce the number of ER visits for basic medical care, thus reducing everyone’s exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A SocialMama Expert is an individual who has expertise and a deep understanding of a subject matter relating to motherhood, often holding a license or professional certification. They include experts in topics ranging from family medicine and mental health to career and personal safety. The Expert Program has launched with a range of expert profiles from across the country, who each deliver their support and guidance via the app’s live global feed, chat system, and more. Many of these experts are joining from Gravida, a post partum and return to work resource company (www.gravidamom.com) and Crime Stoppers, a organization committed to helping solve and prevent crime (https://crime-stoppers.org).
These experts also curate informative content that is delivered directly to the women who need it most. Mothers will not only gain free access to COVID information from Maternal Health Specialists, Lactation Consultants, Doulas, Pediatricians, etc, but they’ll also find Career Coaches and Education experts to help them navigate life with kids through quarantine. Resources are available for every facet of motherhood and the challenges brought about by coronavirus.
It’s beautiful seeing women come together during this time of crisis, offering support, guidance, and a shoulder to lean on (virtually, of course).
“Knowing someone is on the other side of the screen with a very similar story is truly comforting. The app considers all females, including those planning to become moms, those who are trying to conceive, those who have lost a child, etc. SocialMama is here for our community in a whole new way with the launch of our expert program!” ~ Amanda Ducach, Founder, CEO.
In general, SocialMama’s Android version & iOS counterpart function similar to a dating app from an interface and functionality perspective. Unlike dating apps, mom’s profiles are recommended to each other around unique motherhood needs such as infertility, depression and divorce. The app also features an open mom forum, where women can ask questions and get advice around a variety of topics. With women working from home and juggling children, the forum section has been filled with helpful topics including remote working advice, best practices for homeschooling, medical questions, and mental health strategies. SocialMama is proud to be a free resource providing connectivity to females in all stages of motherhood.
For more information, visit, www.socialmama.us. This app is available for download for free on the AppStore & GooglePlay.
For interviews, contact:
Bianca Bucaram
The Bucaram Public Relations Group
713-898-6552
bianca@bucaramprg.com
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here
