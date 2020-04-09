Tech start-up SocialMama launches in-app health expert program for isolated mothers during COVID-19

Experts from family medicine to OBGYN’s offer on-demand advice, curated resources, and lead female meetups to reduce mental stress and medical concerns during Covid-19

It’s beautiful seeing women come together during this time of crisis, offering support, guidance, and a shoulder to lean on (virtually, of course).” — Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of SocialMama App

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In May of 2019, SocialMama launched the first app of it’s kind - technology that matches mothers together using machine learning and 100+ unique identifiers. Since its launch, the platform has revolutionized the way technology matches women for support and friendship, clocking over 15,000 downloads since its release. In today’s climate of self isolation and quarantine, online connections are key to maintaining mental well-being, especially for moms. SocialMama’s technology delivers on that promise, but now they are taking it a step further. The start-up just launched a free resource to educate moms about maternal health during COVID-19.SocialMama’s CEO, Amanda Ducach, felt the strain on mother’s as soon as COVID began impacting the U.S. With a brother on the frontlines as an ER doctor, a newly pregnant sister-in-law, and a mother herself, the concern was personal. She wanted to develop a way for her community of women to access pediatricians, OB-GYNs, therapists, and more, for basic medical, safety and emotional support. The hope is that this technological solution, named the Expert Program, will provide mothers the mental security they need and reduce the number of ER visits for basic medical care, thus reducing everyone’s exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.A SocialMama Expert is an individual who has expertise and a deep understanding of a subject matter relating to motherhood, often holding a license or professional certification. They include experts in topics ranging from family medicine and mental health to career and personal safety. The Expert Program has launched with a range of expert profiles from across the country, who each deliver their support and guidance via the app’s live global feed, chat system, and more. Many of these experts are joining from Gravida, a post partum and return to work resource company ( www.gravidamom.com ) and Crime Stoppers, a organization committed to helping solve and prevent crime ( https://crime-stoppers.org ).These experts also curate informative content that is delivered directly to the women who need it most. Mothers will not only gain free access to COVID information from Maternal Health Specialists, Lactation Consultants, Doulas, Pediatricians, etc, but they’ll also find Career Coaches and Education experts to help them navigate life with kids through quarantine. Resources are available for every facet of motherhood and the challenges brought about by coronavirus.It’s beautiful seeing women come together during this time of crisis, offering support, guidance, and a shoulder to lean on (virtually, of course).“Knowing someone is on the other side of the screen with a very similar story is truly comforting. The app considers all females, including those planning to become moms, those who are trying to conceive, those who have lost a child, etc. SocialMama is here for our community in a whole new way with the launch of our expert program!” ~ Amanda Ducach, Founder, CEO.In general, SocialMama’s Android version & iOS counterpart function similar to a dating app from an interface and functionality perspective. Unlike dating apps, mom’s profiles are recommended to each other around unique motherhood needs such as infertility, depression and divorce. The app also features an open mom forum, where women can ask questions and get advice around a variety of topics. With women working from home and juggling children, the forum section has been filled with helpful topics including remote working advice, best practices for homeschooling, medical questions, and mental health strategies. SocialMama is proud to be a free resource providing connectivity to females in all stages of motherhood.For more information, visit, www.socialmama.us . This app is available for download for free on the AppStore & GooglePlay.For interviews, contact:Bianca BucaramThe Bucaram Public Relations Group713-898-6552bianca@bucaramprg.com



