Harvest Landscape Announces Expansion to San Diego and Coachella Valley with Hiring New Director of Sales and Marketing

Amanda Gray, Director of Sales & Marketing Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.

Hiring Amanda corresponds with Harvest’s growth strategy. Amanda brings a wealth of expertise in both marketing and business development strategies, she and will be instrumental in helping us grow.” — Steven Schinhofen

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. recently announced and welcomed Amanda Gray as Director of Sales and Marketing to support strategic growth in emerging markets.CEO Steven Schinhofen shared, “Hiring Amanda corresponds with Harvest’s growth strategy. She is an outstanding communicator and brings with her a wealth of expertise in both marketing and business development strategies. Her deep understanding of the HOA industry and will be instrumental in helping us grow into new markets.”20-year business development and marketing expert Amanda Gray takes on the role of Director of Sales and Marketing for Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. A leader in the Common Interest Development (CID) Industry and a 10-year member of the Community Association Institute (CAI), Amanda has been recognized by her clients and industry peers for providing exceptional service and support to the CID Industry throughout Southern California. Amanda’s primary focus will be growth initiatives in San Diego, the Inland Empire, and Coachella Valley markets.“She is a consistent professional. This talented individual will be directly responsible for our overall growth in sales. More importantly, Amanda will continue building the Harvest brand in the marketplace amongst her trusted client base” said Director of Talent Acquisitions and Development, Robert Gavela.About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions for homeowner’s associations and commercial properties throughout Southern California. For more information about Harvest Landscape please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@hlei.us.

