MDimune Received U.S. Patent on BioDrone® Technology

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDimune , Inc., a cell-derived vesicle (CDV)-based therapeutics company, announced on March 18th of this year that the Company has been granted a key patent pertaining to its proprietary BioDronetechnology by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.BioDronetechnology is an innovative drug delivery platform technology that relies on tiny vesicles obtained from cells, called extracellular vesicles (EVs), for therapeutic purposes. EVs are nanosized vesicles naturally released from many types of cells and are known for their roles in various intercellular communications. To this regard, EVs have garnered broad attention as a next-generation drug delivery system; however, a minuscule quantity of EVs has been a drawback to commercialization as therapeutics. BioDronetechnology has overcome this limit by enabling a mass-production of vesicles, CDVs, from diverse cell sources by using the proprietary extrusion method.This idea originally emerged from Dr. Yong Song Gho, a professor at POSTECH, South Korea, who is one of the pioneers in the field. Then, it has evolved to the industry level at MDimune Inc. in the past few years. “The technology we are developing is extremely intriguing with enormous therapeutic potentials,” said Seung Wook Oh, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MDimune and Chief Executive Officer of its US affiliate, BioDrone Therapeutics Inc. “This novel drug delivery platform can help minimize side effects and maximize the efficacy of many chemical or biomolecular drugs by delivering them to their target cells or tissues in a precise manner.”Jan Lötvall, M.D., Ph.D., a leading expert in exosome research and professor at the Krefting Research Centre at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, also emphasized the significance of patent acquisition in the U.S. “The newly granted patent from the U.S. is an important milestone for MDimune, Inc., as the Company strives to be one of the global leaders in EV therapeutics,” said Dr. Lötvall. The Company also holds patents for BioDronetechnology in Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea.MDimune, Inc. is currently collaborating with academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical partners to develop therapeutics in cancer, COPD, and other rare diseases, and is expecting to enter into the clinical phase for BioDronetechnology as early as in 2021. The Company is also actively seeking global partners to extend their therapeutic applications for various unmet medical needs.



