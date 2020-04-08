Gen Z looking for broad, unbiased news sources

In response to Gen Z Requests, Snibble allows Audience to Browse Different News Sources For a More Informed Understanding

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snibble , the world’s first premium social video platform for Gen Z, designed by Gen Z has announced that its News category line-up has been expanded to include a range of respected sources including AP, Reuters, Cheddar, BBC World News, Brut, HuffPost and Euronews.Snibble’s advisory group of 40 Gen Z video enthusiasts were insistent that the short form news and entertainment app should comprise a range of news sources to provide balanced coverage. “Gen Z are surprisingly broadminded,” said Neale Halliday, Chief Customer Officer, Snibble.. “At this age, they have a thirst for understanding but they’re wary of media that tell them them what to think.”Snibble’s news content menu was developed in the Fall of 2019 with an emphasis on Gen Z. But their desire for balanced coverage has likely increased during the current Coronavirus lockdown. Recent research by The Pew Research Center found response to news coverage and to the Coronavirus pandemic itself vary notably among Adult Americans who identify Fox News, MSNBC or CNN as their main source of political news. 37% of Fox viewers believe the Coronavirus came about naturally, in contrast to 66% of MSNBC viewers.“This research highlights exactly what our advisory team wanted our news coverage to avoid,” said Andy Shortt, Snibble’s Founder and Chief Product Officer, “they know the biases are there, so they want a range of respected sources from which they can weigh-up and filter their own take. And on Snibble they can share that take privately with their friends and have a meaningful discussion”.“During the Coronavirus pandemic Snibble’s news content is prioritizing global and national news, said Blair Currie, CEO Snibble. “When the current crisis subsides we’ll be adding to the local news coverage in our News category”.Snibble is where young users can watch, share and comment on short form professionally produced videos from top global producers of content that matters to them - entertainment, news, music, sports and gaming.To match the way young people consume mobile content, a typical Snibble video is less than three minutes and can be shared instantly by a tap of the thumb. Users can message one another with opinions and reactions or take advantage of Snibble’s unique Real Time Sharing function that enables simultaneous viewing by up to 5 friends.“With most social media platforms, the user is treated like a product. Everything they do leaves a digital footprint which is then sold to better exploit and monetize their interests,” said Currie. “Snibble isn’t sharing users’ data because we’re not a direct response medium. Our customers are brand advertisers who want to target broad groups with a public signal about their brands – one that everybody sees and understands.”About SnibbleSnibble is the first mobile platform to combine all-premium, short-form video with social functions that connect users to groups of their invited friends. The free app offers customizable video feeds with categories like music, movie trailers, news, sports highlights, comedy and culture, while maintaining a low level of advertising intrusion. Snibble is available in the App Store . Headquartered in Toronto but focused on the U.S. Gen Z market, Snibble was created by a group of global ad professionals with a vision to make digital better. Aligned with that vision, Snibble delivers a better social video experience to users, fair compensation to content providers, and a less cluttered environment for advertisers to reach customers. For more information, visit www.snibblecorp.com



