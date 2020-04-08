Natalie Franke and Jeff Alholm Discuss the Loneliness Epidemic and Changing the World with Fotis Georgiadis

Jeff Alholm, co-founder and CEO of Digital Aerolus, Inc Natalie Franke, Head of Community at HoneyBook and co-founder of the Rising Tide

Your career?Seymour Cray was of the fathers of supercomputing, and his philosophy has shaped my work. I identify with Seymour in many ways.Cray was from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He loved to sail, and he built his own sailboats. At the end of every summer, rather than storing his sailboat for the winter, Cray would burn his boat, and then spend the winter creating a new and better one in his workshop; at least that is often repeated story. He insisted on looking forward, living in the present and not in the past. It can be tempting to live by looking in the rearview mirror or by comparing to others, but like Seymour I find these approaches to be unproductive.Seymour Cray was soft-spoken and he valued his midwestern roots. But that did not stop him from always trying to find a radically different approach to solving a problem. Cray said: “One of my guiding principles is ‘don’t do anything that other people are doing.’”Back in the early days, one of Child’s founders shoved Alan Kay’s Ph.D. dissertation into my hands and instructed me to read and memorize Kay’s “Dynabook.” In 1972, the Dynabook dissertation proposed an advanced tablet computer system that was nonetheless simple enough for a child to understand. My boss instructed me to dedicate my life to fulfilling its promise. Especially within my work developing, Wi-Fi and smartphones, I believe, have contributed to that vision.Kay wrote, “The best way to predict the future is to invent it.”. I took that concept to heart, and I continue to let it guide my work and my life.Ok. Let’s now move to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change the World”?At Digital Aerolus, we’ve created something radically new: a framework for navigation and autonomous behaviors designed for vehicles that move, fly, or swim.The framework has two components: first, we’ve reinvented the underlying mathematics. We believe that our Folded Geometry Code represents an entirely new calculus for managing platform movement in translational and rotational space. FGC is especially effective when platforms move in constantly changing environments, encounter emerging obstacles or threats, and must manage reams of dynamic data from an array of sensors. Secondly, we designed our overarching autonomous system we call the Mind of Motion Framework to use this calculus. We based MMF on models of how the human mind works, and it manages moving platforms in a more predictive, less reactive way.In the early days of an emerging technology industry, it’s typical to try to “force-fit” existing technologies towards solving a new problem. Autonomous mobility has been no exception to this. Here at Digital Aerolus, we instead took a step a step back to examine the first principle fundamentals, and to look for ways to navigate in 3-D space that extend and transcend the traditional approaches.The industrial drones we created to capitalize FGC and MMF are turning heads today. They fly semi-autonomously, and navigate stably and predictably with minimal drift, without using GPS, optical flow, LIDAR, or other externally referencing sensors. As we add external sensors, FGC and MMF manage all inputs and project probabilities — processing like a human mind does. FGC and MMF seamlessly fuse various inputs to map them in our multi-dimensional mathematical space.Our team has worked hard to design these systems and invent these technologies. We protect them with patents, and we’re proud they’re now serving our customers in the marketplace. Be sure to read the complete fascinating interview here Natalie Franke, Head of Community at HoneyBook and co-founder of the Rising TideCan you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?Yes! We just wrapped up a very exciting project at HoneyBook — my husband and I sold our house to go on a road trip across the country and meet with small business owners from coast-to-coast (all with our 9-month old in tow!).As Head of Community at HoneyBook, finding opportunities to connect with creative entrepreneurs is essential. The more we know about the people we are trying to serve, the better we can support them. And I thought, what better way to connect with the community than to hit the road and meet them where they are.But this wasn’t the only reason for the trip. When I was 28 I had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor and at this very vulnerable time in my life, the creative community was there to lift me up. They had my back personally and professionally without question. I knew that when I was well again, there was more that I could do to give back.So for two months we travelled across the country to host meetups In 14 major US cities. At each stop I was reminded of how powerful human connection is. By coming together as a community we can help each other overcome challenges, celebrate wins and, most importantly, fight the epidemic of loneliness that so many small business owners face.Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?We’ve always got something up our sleeve, but I’m particularly excited about our latest feature launch. We just released the HoneyBook scheduling tool which helps business owners schedule client meetings two-times faster.We know that for service providers, meeting with their clients is an essential part of their business. In fact, those that meet with prospective clients are 40 percent more likely to book them. But we also know that scheduling meetings is time consuming; many business owners spend more than two hours a week sending emails with their clients to schedule a meeting. That’s a lot of time that could be spent on something more valuable like practicing their craft or spending time with family.That’s why the scheduling tool is so powerful. It eliminates the email back-and-forth and gives business owners their time back. In doing so we’re literally delivering on our mission to help freelancers spend more time doing what they love.Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?Brené Brown, I’m deeply inspired by her ability to combine research and emotional intelligence to inspire!Can you share with our readers a bit why you are an authority about the topic of the Loneliness Epidemic?Simply because I’ve lived it. Freelancing for seven years brought with it a lot of joy, but also a lot of loneliness. It was this experience that inspired me to found the Rising Tide and which led me to build community at HoneyBook.And with 35% of Americans freelancing today, we can safely say that loneliness is prevalent across the US. It's crucial that we acknowledge its existence if we ever want to overcome it.Through my journey of freelancing, being diagnosed with a brain tumor, and my current role at HoneyBook, I have experienced the power of relationships deeper than ever before. I am now focused on motivating others to invest in their community and overcome the loneliness epidemic. 