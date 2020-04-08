Spotlights Shanthi Nadesalingam of Shanthi Ki Yoga to be Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the deepest and most effective healing is not found at a doctor’s office or a hospital, but rather from inside ourselves.

Shanthi Nadesalingam is a certified Yoga instructor, Zen Wellness Medical Qigong Instructor, Mindset coach and founder of Shanthi Ki Yoga, where she utilizes the wisdom of the ancient principles of Qigong and Yoga to help clients increase flexibility, mobility and stability, overcome anxiety and depression, reduce workplace stress and achieve health goals.

“Today, more so than ever, with social media, we are so connected with the outer world that we have lost the connection with our inner world; and unless we connect with ourselves first, we will never really know what’s best for us. We will continue to be influenced by our external environment, opinions of our family members, friends, colleagues, TV, News, and Social Media. Your body is constantly communicating with you; unless you stop and deeply connect your true authentic self, you will never what’s true and right for you; and see it as it is - not better, not worse.”

Combining Qigong poses with Yoga sequence flows brings deeper awareness to one’s physical, emotional and energetic body. Shanthi teaches her own style of Ki-Yoga sequences that integrate flows of energy bringing about clarity, inner peace and tranquility.

“Yoga focuses on the mind and spirituality. The physical poses help the practitioner focus on mental stability and eventually with the intention of quieting the mind and finding inner peace. The foundation of any practice, martial, medical or spiritual is built on energy and awareness. Qigong practice is the cultivation of energy and awareness.”

According to yogic principles, we have five bodies, also known as “layers of existence”; physical, mental, emotional, energetic, and spiritual. When we’re out of balance, we’re not nourishing one or more of these bodies. That’s why having the tools to work with to bring a balance to each of these bodies is so critical.

“Your subconscious mind is your ally in manifesting all possibilities,” says Shanthi. “The mind that created the problem cannot create the solution. You have to reach a higher mind. Through my online coaching program, I teach you how to tap into your higher mind; find, clear and neutralize subconscious blocks that are keeping you in a stuck-cycle, find life–long solutions to your problems, and leave you feeling empowered. Healing is fast, easy and pain free and you don’t have to spend years in therapy.”

Shanthi’s story is one of self-transformation, from chronic emotional and physical pain to a joyful journey of balance and self-mastery. She offers her clients the same opportunity.

“I'm proud of my achievements because I invested in tools for personal development and self-improvement, used the tools to transform myself and have turned my pain into my passion, providing the same tools to help others,” says Shanthi. “I can't imagine where I would be without it.”

Close Up Radio will feature Shanthi Nadesalingam in an interview with Jim Masters on April 10th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.shanthikiyoga.com



