Dr. Rian A. Maercks and Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D. Sit Down with Candice Georgiadis

Dr. Rian A. Maercks, M.D. of The Maercks Institute. Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D., of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC Candice Georgiadis

Discussing the technology making its way into the beauty sector.

The best things to make oneself feel beautiful are in the mind over matter category...most important thing everyone can do in the morning is look in the mirror, smile and express gratitude for the day” — Dr. Rian A. Maercks, M.D. of The Maercks Institute.

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.The world of 'beauty' is entering a paradigm shift and two people at the forefront of this technological change to the 'beauty' marketplace sit down with Candice Georgiadis for an interview. Excepts of the interviews are below:Dr. Rian A. Maercks, M.D. of The Maercks Institute interview excerpt:The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?There are some genuinely exciting current developments happening in how we are leveraging stem cells, biologics, growth factors and even exosomes. We are learning more and more how to leverage amniotic materials, allografts, hyaluronic acids and other materials to boost the body’s ability to create tissue, heal and rejuvenate. I am working on developing protocols to use amniotic tissue and other biologics in facial aesthetics and other plastic surgery applications. Fortunately, we are getting better at creating long-term solutions for tissue repair and volume replacement that create a healthy and natural look. This will ultimately lead to safer and more effective interventions to keep people looking and feeling young and healthy.Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?The biggest problem with newer technology, substances, biologics and modulators is not the technology itself. The dangers are the outsized or even outright untruthful claims fed by eager profiteering regarding new untested, potentially harmful applications. We have to be very careful with leveraging gene therapies, customized exosomes and telomere modifications since there are unintended consequences with some of the more powerful interventions in the pipeline — including the activation of cancer genes.Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?First, I love being able to help people see a healthy and refreshed image when they look in the mirror. It can help people start their day, every day, with more energy and achieve more!Next, I fully realize there are always ways to improve the process, and each step forward opens the door to more innovation — and, therefore, the opportunity to help people feel more confident and better about themselves.Finally, the skill and decision making of the practitioner becomes more and more important in guiding a patient’s experience as options and modalities multiply. Practitioners are challenged to be at the top of their game and zealously guard their reputations.Can you share things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?By far the most concerning aspect of the beauty-tech industry is the lack of transparency and the raw amount of misinformation. This leads to confusion among patients who are often very misguided and can make poor decisions based on information intended to sell technology and particular services. Reform is difficult because there is little regulation. There needs to be diligence on the part of the public to recognize there are risks with invasive procedures and to investigate. Amidst all this “noise,” patients need more education and credible resources to better discern who is qualified to advise and treat them. In the hands of less skilled practitioners, certain procedures that should be “age defying” for patients sadly look simply “ageing.” Read the full interview here Dr. Nathan Bryan Ph.D., of Pneuma Nitric Oxide, LLC interview excerpt:The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?I have developed a nitric oxide producing skin serum. We know that aging results from loss of nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide is what controls and regulates blood flow, oxygen and nutrient delivery to every cell in our body. Without nitric oxide, circulation is compromised, cells do not get what they need to do their job and they eventually fail. On the skin, this results in appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of hydration and collagen and increased inflammation. These are all outward signs of aging. There are many reasons people lose the ability to generate nitric oxide including poor diet, smoking, exposure to harsh chemicals and toxins, etc. My technology restores the production of nitric oxide which then floods the cells of the skin with oxygen and nutrients so they can do their job and regenerate healthy cells that work properly. The beauty of the nitric oxide technology is that you can actually see it working within seconds. Once you apply the nitric oxide serum, you can see the skin turn a shade of pink demonstrating the product is working to restore tone, texture and complexion. This is the only product on the market that gets to the root cause of aging. All other products are designed to “mask” or hide the signs of aging. Our product technology will help people fix the reason their skin is aging by providing a missing component to what their body needs to heal and fix itself. Nitric oxide is the key to healthy aging and our product is the only product in the world that generates nitric oxide to restore what the body is missing.Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?Dose dictates poison. Too little nitric oxide is bad and too much can be bad. So we have to deliver the right amount of nitric oxide in the right place at the right time. In my 20 years of nitric oxide research, we know how much nitric oxide the body normally produces. Our objective is to give back what is missing, not more and not less. We know how to do that and this is what our product delivers. When used as directed there should not be any unintended consequences with our product technologyCan you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?It is exciting when we can translate new and important scientific discoveries into consumer products that will transform their appearance and confidence.The beauty-tech industry is focused on constant innovation and discovery. This is much different that the world of skin care and beauty where there are many “me too” productsUtilizing science, we can begin to understand the root cause of many signs of aging and then create products that fix the underlying issue rather than hiding or masking the signs of aging.Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?I think in general the industry does a great job at reaching and educating consumers. However, the only suggestion that I would make is that there should be more scientific evidence behind beauty products so that consumers could make an informed decision about what product may be best for them and their individual skin type and needs. Complete your reading here Bringing extensive exposure and recognition to both individuals and companies, the services of Candice Georgiadis are used by a wide range of people, across multiple industries. If you need social media brand and imaging services, be sure to reach out to her at the below locations.About Candice GeorgiadisCandice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/ Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.