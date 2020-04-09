Softlink Information Centres Extends Support Services to Customers Working from Home

Working from home? COVID-19 stretching your IT team? Softlink IC can help.

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of a Library.” — Jorge Luis Borges

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres , a leading supplier of library and research management systems understands that during these challenging times, staying electronically connected is more important than ever.Currently, technology is helping many of us to continue working from home and maintaining contact with fellow workers and users.For this reason, Softlink IC has extend our support services to include other technology issues that our customers may be facing now.Some may be having trouble with their home technology environment. For example, they may be having trouble video conferencing, and are finding it difficult to get the help they need.If our Liberty or illumin customers are unable to get assistance from their IT people, they can contact our team at Support. There will be no extra charge if any of our customers need to do so.Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson notes ”We are focused on customer service and If there is any way we can help our customers, with the challenges of working from home, we are happy to do so.”



