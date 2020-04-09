Softlink Information Centres Extends Support Services to Customers Working from Home
Working from home? COVID-19 stretching your IT team? Softlink IC can help.
Currently, technology is helping many of us to continue working from home and maintaining contact with fellow workers and users.
For this reason, Softlink IC has extend our support services to include other technology issues that our customers may be facing now.
Some may be having trouble with their home technology environment. For example, they may be having trouble video conferencing, and are finding it difficult to get the help they need.
If our Liberty or illumin customers are unable to get assistance from their IT people, they can contact our team at Support. There will be no extra charge if any of our customers need to do so.
Softlink IC’s COO Sarah Thompson notes ”We are focused on customer service and If there is any way we can help our customers, with the challenges of working from home, we are happy to do so.”
Annette nielsen
Softlink Information Centres
+61 7 3124 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.