Canada’s cleantech industries and non-profits join call for a clean economic recovery

Renewable fuels, renewable power, and other cleantech sectors will support over half a million jobs by 2030

Now is the time to invest in Canada’s clean energy future. Our sector is one of many in cleantech that are poised to be a driver of sustained and sustainable economic growth in the decade ahead.” — Ian Thomson , ABFC President

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada has joined with a broad group of clean energy and cleantech industries and non-profit leaders in climate and energy policy to call on the federal government to support secure jobs in a cleaner, innovative, and diverse economy.Last week, clean energy sector leaders delivered a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau outlining three overarching recommendations that will help Canada emerge from the COVID crisis with a stronger, more resilient economy. The open letter and its signatories here “Hard working Canadians in all sectors are reeling from the COVID economic crisis. We know that we will get through this, and that Canada will recover. While we focus on the immediate health and welfare needs of our communities, we must also bring forward new thinking on what a more resilient, low-carbon economy looks like,” said Ian Thomson, ABFC President. “Workers and their families are counting on new investments to allow Canadians to go back to work in stable, well-paid jobs. Investors are counting on policy continuity and measures that clearly define ‘where the puck is going’ in our energy and climate policies. Now is the time to invest in Canada’s clean energy future. Our sector is one of many cleantech industries that are poised to be a driver of sustained and sustainable economic growth in the decade ahead.”“Smart investments – that expand the production and use of low carbon fuels - will reduce fuel costs and enhance the global competitiveness of the Canadian economy,” noted Mr. Thomson. “We see the potential for every region in Canada to participate in sustained prosperity from a wider array of fuels; all are needed. The technologies needed for this shift are in use at scale around the globe; our task is to move quickly to finalize policies and programs to deploy them widely in Canada. New markets in agriculture, forestry, waste, and cleantech will also have the co-benefit of broadening the support amongst Canadians for climate action efforts. Working together, we can help Canada’s traditional resource economies be more competitive, more resilient. Canada’s energy future will be affordable, reliable, and clean.”Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels. Our members are global leaders in commercial production of advanced biofuels, with over 14 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators and are actively developing new clean liquid fuels production and distribution assets and operations in Canada. For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit: www.advancedbiofuels.ca.



