Data. We Get It. ZE PowerGroup Wins 2020 Data Breakthrough Award

Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes ZE for the Cloud EDW Solution of the Year

ZE is hyper-focused on empowering our customers in this new Data economy..” — Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE PowerGroup

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), the leading software development firm specializing in enterprise data management, integration and analysis solutions for energy and commodities markets, today announced that its ZEMA ™ platform and ZE Cloud offering has been selected as the winner of the “Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year” award in the 2020 Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough. Data Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.ZEMA™ is an integrated platform for data management and analytics for energy and commodities data-driven organizations including oil, gas, power, renewables, petrochemicals, agriculture and metals; amongst others. The platform automates critical business processes, including feeding and integrating with downstream financial, business intelligence, modeling, trade and risk systems.The ZEMA can be hosted and managed on the ZE Cloud. The purpose-built private cloud infrastructure incorporates all the required hardware and prerequisite software licenses to optimally run ZEMA and execute the associated business workflows dynamically.With access to ZE Cloud, clients gain access to the ZEMA Data Ecosystem that is connected to over a thousand data providers, enabling them to produce millions of market curves and analytics reports a day, fully embedding critical client IP into a process that is automated and persevering.“The benefits of cloud computing are well documented, but cloud models raise a number of concerns including the security of cloud environments, protection of data system availability, processing integrity, and service levels,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “The ZE Cloud and ZEMA hosted data management and integration platform is differentiated and helps address these concerns head-on, serving as a “breakthrough” platform with powerful end-to-end functionality in securely automating critical business processes, with a high volume of data processing and global client reach. We congratulate ZE on their award for ‘Cloud Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Solution of the Year’ and look forward to continued innovation from the Company in the years to come.”The Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The inaugural Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from across the globe. Many of the world’s energy and commodity majors trust ZE and ZEMA for critical business processes.“ZE is hyper-focused on empowering our customers in this new Data economy, and we are proud to offer a robust end-to-end data collection and analysis solutions in our private cloud,” said Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer, ZE. “Our dedicated optimized cloud architecture makes sure the clients have the right inputs, but also the processes and the outputs of their ZEMA solution. ZE has some of the best people supporting our client’s business objectives using ZEMA. We see our customers realize significant real-world results, with clients using ZE Cloud and ZEMA to save in operational costs. ZEMA provides the enriched data analysis needed to make mission-critical informed decisions in seconds instead of hours or days. We are proud to receive this 2020 Data Breakthrough Award in recognition of our success in the global data analytics and integration space.”ZE is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with a secondary office in the UK and satellite offices in Houston and Singapore.####About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE)Established in 1995, ZE’s sole purpose is to help clients to be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA™, a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. By providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities, ZEMA offers end-to-end automated business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries. For more information visit ze.com.About Data BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in data technologies, services, companies, and products. The Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com.



