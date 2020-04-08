Produce Alliance and PA Foundation Support Hospital Staff with a Fresh, Nutritious Produce Box

hildren's Hospital Workers quickly gather produce boxes delivered by Produce Alliance and Keany Produce and Gourmet

The National Effort is Kicked off at Children’s National where healthcare workers are recipients of the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines

Washington area healthcare workers at Children’s National Hospital were the recipients of a much appreciated and nutritious delivery of fresh produce boxes from the supply management company Produce Alliance, LLC, and their charity arm, Produce Alliance Foundation this evening as a nurses unit left their work shift. Children’s National Hospital was the kick-off event for the Produce Box Project: Nourish Our Frontlines in what will become a national effort of support and relief to frontline responders.

Produce Alliance, LLC conducted a pilot delivery last week at Chicago’s Illinois Masonic Hospital where distributors successfully delivered 150 produce boxes only to be asked to return the next day with sixty-one more boxes.

Produce Alliance have teamed their network of produce growers and distributors with individuals and corporations who want to donate the boxes and put together the produce delivery at Children’s National today. Using Produce Alliance’s strong supply chain expertise, the plan is to get boxes of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables into the hands of COVID-19 frontline responders including healthcare workers at Children’s National where testing is being conducted for families of patients to detect the Covid-19 and stop the spread of the virus. Free distribution began at shift change this evening, as the nursing unit left their shift, making shopping one less thing they would have to worry about. (Photos and video are available).

After the day shift, about 7:00 pm this evening, The Produce Alliance Foundation partnered with their Washington Metro Area distributor Keany Produce and Gourmet to make their first drop of 200 fresh produce boxes at the hospital. By leveraging the desire of hospitals across the country to do right by their fearless staff, Produce Alliance can lean into its national distribution network to quickly activate this program in almost any area where there is a need.

Patrice King Brickman, Carrie Marriott and Jean Marie Fernandez were the generous donors of this truckload of produce boxes for the 200 nurses.

“It is such an amazing feeling to support these healthcare heroes who are working around the clock to help save lives during this devastating time. Produce Alliance and the Produce Alliance Foundation wanted to help nourish the frontline workers when they leave exhausted and take one worry off their plate,” said Produce Alliance, LLC President Melissa Melshenker Ackerman.

“On behalf of the Children’s National Hospital nursing team, I want to express our profound gratitude to Produce Alliance and the Children’s National Hospital Foundation board members for providing 200 nourishing produce boxes to help alleviate some of the pressures and worries we are facing,” said Linda Talley, BSN, MS, RN, NE-BC, FAAN Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Children’s National Hospital. “Your gift allows us to care for ourselves and our families, and in turn, to focus on caring for our community in their time of need.”

The Produce Alliance Foundation is looking to broaden its reach to give a boost to hospitals and frontline responders serving the critical needs of their communities in neighborhoods across the country. Individuals and corporations who are interested in donating boxes, a truckload or supply entire institution can contact Tracy@keyandassociatesdc.com visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/ps245-support-hospital-amp-healthcare-staff

About Children’s National Hospital: With a health care experience designed around kids' unique needs, Children's National Hospital is the premier provider of pediatric services in the Washington, D.C., metro area and its only health system specializing in kids. Last year, we saw more than 219,000 children from the nation’s capital, Maryland and Virginia as well as from across the country and around the world

About Produce Alliance: Produce Alliance, based in Chicago, Illinois, is a national produce distributor through its alliance of growers/shipper community, providing access to the highest quality of fresh produce. They specialize in category management services including procurement, national distribution, information services, and food safety assurance to food service clients across North America, the Caribbean and beyond. Additionally, they manage an alliance of more than fifty independently owned specialty distributors of fresh products with combined produce sales of over $4 billion annually. www.producealliance.com

About Produce Alliance Foundation: The PA Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 comprised both of monetary efforts and/or supplies donated to a collective foundation for the purpose of contributing to charitable causes. www.producealliance.com/pafoundation



