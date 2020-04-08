Say Goodbye to Social Awkwardness with Oll3h

Learn more about your business connections through their in-app business cards Customize your 4 cards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Networking is changing. In a world where you think twice about a handshake and hand sanitizer, it’s time for a simpler way to connect without contamination. And if you’ve ever exchanged business cards only to forget who you met, you’re not alone in thinking there has to be a better way to meet people in the real world and stay connected.Now with the new app Oll3h , there is! Launching today, the free app allows you to customize up to four kinds of digital contact cards that only share the information you want specific categories of people to have. You don’t have to risk shaking a potentially germy hand or wonder where their business card has been.Stay in front of potential customers and important new contacts with Oll3h business cards that provide your business number, email address, LinkedIn information and more.Make a great impression with your social card as casual connections with friends and acquaintances gain access to your public social media platform links, your photo and personal phone number, etc.Ease your campus transition when you enroll in college by connecting with fellow students in class or extracurriculars like sports and Greek life.Need a more restricted card for new people you don’t know well yet? Provide them with a custom digital card that provides the basic information you’re willing to give at that stage, and then add more later as you feel comfortable.And the best part? If you’ve ever regretted giving your number to someone, you can simply take it back with the tap of a button.“Oll3h was created to bring the world together with a simple hello.” stated founder Sameer Hussein. “I wanted to make communication easier and direct. Oll3h helps keep you connected beyond your first meeting along with doing our part to save the environment by removing the need for a paper business card.”Gone are the days of awkwardly fumbling around with old business cards or trying to desperately look up someone you just met in a bar on Instagram only to not find them in the sea of same-names. Simply customize your individual cards and exchange personal information via QR code. With Oll3h’s location feature, you’ll be able to look at the time and location stamp to remember exactly when and where you made the connection.And with the many options to tailor your cards to your needs, you’ll always feel 100 percent comfortable with who is gaining access to your information. Meeting new people has never been so streamlined while also maintaining the sense of control needed to feel safe.Check out www.oll3h.com for more information and download the app: https://apps.apple.com/au/app/oll3h-say-hello-to-connecting/id1470630201?l=de Instructional video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=QFLz1XmV7cw&feature=youtu.be ###CONTACTReyne Hirsch – 513.378.4985 – reyne@outsidetheboxmedia.net

