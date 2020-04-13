Amber Riley Covers Lewis Capaldi’s "Someone You Loved"; Proceeds Benefit A Place Called Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Song available on all major streaming platforms; official music video available on YouTube

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the U.S. economy takes a downturn during the coronavirus emergency, nonprofit organizations providing essential programs and services need the public’s support now more than ever. Actress and singer Amber Riley of “Glee” fame is using her talent to help raise funds for a charitable organization near to her heart. On March 25, Riley released her rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s hit song “Someone You Loved” on all major streaming platforms. Proceeds will benefit A Place Called Home (APCH).APCH is a nonprofit community center providing a safe, nurturing environment for South Central Los Angeles youth and their families. Since APCH’s founding one year after the Los Angeles Unrest, the organization has directly served 20,000 South Central youth and families through programs in the arts, civic engagement, education and wellbeing; and thousands more community members via its community festivals and distribution events providing household essentials to families living in poverty. Riley is a longtime supporter of APCH.“I've been personally involved with A Place Called Home as a volunteer, mentor and instructor in their musical performance and recording programs and have proudly taken part in the life-changing experiences that APCH provides. I love this organization and I'm thrilled to share a portion of the proceeds from this single with A Place Called Home,” Riley said.“Someone You Loved”, released in the U.S. in 2019, was a sleeper hit, eventually topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving a nomination for Song of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Riley hopes the song’s popularity along with people’s desire to help others in need will lead to greater awareness of and support for APCH’s work.“Amber has been a friend to A Place Called Home for many years. We are grateful for Amber lending her talents to help the organization during these unprecedented times. We hope that after downloading her beautiful cover of ‘Someone You Loved,’ people will feel compelled to get involved and help us serve more youth and families in need,” APCH Executive Director Jonathan Zeichner said.“Some You Loved” is available on Apple Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, iTunes and Spotify. Fans can also view the official music video, which provides a behind the scenes look of the song’s recording, on YouTube ###About A Place Called Home:A Place Called Home (APCH) provides a safe, nurturing environment with proven programs in arts, education, and wellness for the young people in South Central Los Angeles to help them improve their economic conditions and develop healthy, fulfilling and purposeful lives. Since its founding in 1993, APCH has directly served more than 20,000 youth members through its core school day, after school and summer programming, and over 150,000 local residents through family and supportive services including food, clothing, and holiday toy distributions, counseling, voter education, and community organizing. For more information, visit apch.org

