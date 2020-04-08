Jackie Keller, NutriFit Founder & Director, Offers Passover & Easter Specials That Are Now Available

Jackie Keller. NutriFit. Passover and Easter Special

Passover Specials are available to order beginning April 8, 2020 until April 16, 2020. Easter Specials are available to order for delivery on April 10, 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To prevent further spreading of the coronavirus around the globe, families celebrating religious holidays this year are completely revising and improvising like never before. With people under various restrictions on movement, including stay-at-home orders and self-isolation, families are devising alternative ways to observe the spring holidays. They include streaming online Easter church services, hosting virtual Passover Seder dinners, or holding family-only egg hunts in the backyard. But, one of the things people are worrying the most about is food for these celebrations. Well, no need to fear as NutriFit is here.

As the nation continues to grapple with the deadly coronavirus and social distancing guidelines extended through April 30, the food industry has had to adapt in these difficult times. Curbside pickup used to be a popular perk. Now it’s a public health necessity. One food service delivery service that adopted curbside pickup and is thriving is NutriFit. NutriFit is a well-established company with an exemplary record of exceptional food quality. They have been at the forefront of customized home meal delivery for over 32 years. Jackie Keller, NutriFit founder and director, is offering Passover and Easter specials to save the day during these tough times for religious holidays.

Passover Specials are available for order and delivery beginning April 8, 2020 through April 16, 2020. Easter Specials are available for delivery on April 10, 2020. NutriFit has always delivered in the very early morning hours with no contact required, and curbside pickup are both available options. What makes these specials unique is that NutriFit offers entrees that can feed 3-4 people; perfect for the family on Easter Sunday if you ask me. Such entrees include but are not limited to Free Range Brisket with Roasted Vegetables, Glazed Turkey Breast, and Balsamic Chicken with Pears. NutriFit has full course meals available and sides, salads, and vegetables as well. Sides and salads include but are not limited to Caramelized Onion Cream soup, Roasted Vegetables, and Succotash. To finish off these these delicious meals, NutriFit has plenty of dessert options available such as Double Chocolate Fudge Cake, Organic Beauty Bite Truffles, Chocolate Mascarpone Mousse. Passover and Easter will be just as good all thanks to NutriFit’s fantastic meal options.

You can expect the very best food quality from NutriFit. NutriFit’s ingredients are all free range, organic or sustainable, and much of their produce comes from their own organic farm, SimpliHealth Growers. The farm is completely solar-powered and has been named by the National Wildlife Federation as a Certified Wildlife Habitat. Their beef is free range, all natural and antibiotic & hormone free; as are their free range poultry and antibiotic and hormone free pork products. NutriFit meals are gourmet quality and over 2500 gourmet recipes created by Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef/owner, Jacqueline Keller. You can expect great quality service in addition to great quality food with NutriFit. “Beyond the fresh, delicious, nutrient dense meals that we deliver, we pride ourselves on providing an exceptional level of service, and specialize in offering optimal, convenient solutions to your specific needs.,” states NutriFit.

------------------------------

Jackie Keller

Jacqueline Keller is the Founding Director of NutriFit, LLC, and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) issued by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching and holds multiple other professional certifications including ACC, CPWC, and BCC with specialty designations in Health and Wellness. Jackie has a personal dedication to teaching people about healthy lifestyle choices. While she was only a teenager, Jackie's father died from a heart attack. She then made it her mission to help individuals lead longer and healthier lives. NutriFit was born over 32 years ago out of the philosophy Keller carried over since she was a teenager.

Keller realized many people living in the Los Angeles area preferred tasty, farm-fresh meals, but often lacked reasonable access to obtaining it. Most times, visiting popular and luxurious restaurants was the only way to enjoy healthier fare. However, organic meals were only offered as occasional, specially prepared entrees. Keller knew that fresh, wholesome food should be the norm, not the exception, because everyone deserved a fair shot at healthy living. Therefore, a healthy food delivery option was created and NutriFit was born.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.