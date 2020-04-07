A Place At Home Scottsdale Owner Expands To Two New Territories

Alex Caudill of A Place At Home - Scottsdale Alex Caudill accepting awards at A Place At Home's First Annual Franchise Convention.

A Place At Home Owner Targets New Franchise Territories in Chandler/Gilbert and Sun City West/Surprise

Every day the team at A Place At Home makes a difference in the lives of so many.” — Alex Caudill

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- After ten years as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, Alex Caudill saw an opportunity to make a difference in the health sector. His military-taught values of duty, service, and self-sacrifice found new meaning when he became a franchisee of A Place At Home, an innovative Senior-Focused Care company that helps the elderly to live a comfortable and independent life at home. From Scottsdale, Caudill is now expanding to new franchise territories in Chandler/Gilbert, and Sun City West/Surprise.The former marine turned entrepreneur was driven into senior-caregiving services by a personal experience. He then came face to face with the challenges of this sector and chose to do something. He launched his first A Place At Home location in 2018 and set about transforming the quality of senior care for residents in Scottsdale.“The reasons why I got into this industry were personal. Now that I have been an owner in a setting where we provide care to seniors who cannot care for themselves, my service has a new meaning. I am driven by the phone calls from clients telling me they can live the life they want thanks to the help A Place At Home Provides,” says Caudill.Caudill holds a B.S. in Business Management from Milwaukee School of Engineering. Beyond his ten years of service in the Marine Corps, Caudill has held several leadership positions in the health industry in sales, operations, and business development. These positions have given him extensive experience in the management of services in the healthcare industry.Even so, Caudill says A Place At Home is more than just business to him; it’s a way of life. He is excited about being able to employ many senior care providers who believe in our “We are CARE” philosophy. A. Caudill lives for the difference that he makes every day in the communities around him. The new locations will serve the areas of Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, and parts of Peoria, Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes.“There are days we arrive at the office before the sun is up, and work well into the night, but we can rest easy when we leave, due to the understanding of what we accomplish every day. Every day we work to provide compassionate caregivers with the opportunity to care for those who can no longer care for themselves. Every day the team at A Place At Home makes a difference in the lives of so many.”A Place At Home provides Senior-Focused in-home care services. The services include licensed companion and personal care, medication administration, care coordination, and senior living alternative services for those who will be making a senior community their new home. The Senior-Focused Care Company’s philosophy is “We Are CARE”—indicating the values of compassion, accountability, respect, and ethics in their day-to-day lives.The company that launched in 2012 in Omaha has seen explosive growth and since launching its first franchise location in 2018, they now have 13 territories across the country. The agency is famed for its franchisee support and training that has seen many senior care entrepreneurs successfully navigate the business landscape.A Place At Home co-founder’s Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich are impressed with Caudill’s business growth. “Caudill’s expansion to new franchise territories is evidence of his commitment to providing better quality care to the elderly. His experience, unique leadership traits, and positive energy will be good for the 168,000 plus seniors that live in Sun City West/Surprise and Chandler. We will support him in every way.”About A Place At HomeAt A Place At Home, we help seniors live a safe and comfortable life, wherever they call home, with a degree of independence they want. Our franchise opportunity specializes in personalized in-home caregiving and a no-cost senior placement service, for those making a senior community their next home.Visit www.aplaceathome.com to learn more about our services.Visit www.aplaceathomefranchise.com to learn about our franchising opportunities.

A Place At Home Scottsdale's client, Dallan, has an inspiring and we're thankful to be a part of his life and soon the lives of many more seniors in central AZ.



