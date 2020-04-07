"Something to Brighten your Day!" Videos Created by Inspirational Artist/Photographer Documenting Ft Lauderdale Covid 19

Something to Brighten your Day! Stay safe, stay home, stay positive, wash your hands, be kind, compassionate and thankful!

It gives me immense pleasure to share my passion and messages through imagery. It is particularly important to lend a sense of peace and comfort during this pandemic.Escape from reality creating.” — Brooke Trace

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Beach Art Gallery (NOBE) North Beach Art Gallery owner, Brooke Trace shares her creativity to inspire, support and brighten life during these troubling times.

I wanted to share my tribute and inspirational videos with you. I am finding ways to deal with the stress of the Covid 19 pandemic. I have decided to create a photo documentary of these times interspersed with beautiful photographs. Following my childhood desire as a photographer I called a local publication that I work with and we decided to collaborate. He had issued me a press pass in 2015. Carefully minding social distancing and CDC Guidelines, photographs were captured in Fort Lauderdale to share with you.

The theme of my series: Something to Brighten your Day! Stay safe, stay home, stay positive, wash your hands, be kind, compassionate and thankful! Thank you to all on the front line!

Please share the appreciation and positive message.

CBS4 Miami shared my first video today:

https://miami.cbslocal.com/2020/04/02/coronavirus-anxiety-breathe-beautiful-images-south-florida

Something to Brighten your Day 2nd Edition: https://youtu.be/8uff8BdS-ds

Something to Brighten your Day 3rd Edition: https://youtu.be/yCmT45xuKXY

I have not seen anyone create a video like this sharing my photography and positive message through a video of my works. Unfortunately my reception for my 20 piece solo photography show at Holy Cross Women's Center Art Gallery has been on exhibition for more than 6 months has been indefinitely. Another organization, Second Chance Society has also indefinitely postponing the luncheon to recognize my gallery and business for work in the community.

We are all in this together. I have overcome many life changing challenges. This gives me the strength to share and be an inspiration for others!

POSTPONED SOLO SHOW RECEPTION:

Holy Cross Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women's Center Art Gallery

"Seascape Serenity" by Brooke Trace

Solo Show Reception Thursday April 9, 2020

4499 North Dixie Highway, Oakland Park, FL 33334

Brooke Trace Artist Statement:

﻿My work as a photographer allows me to lose myself in nature. I find great peace and tranquility in this and through my lens. My “Seascape Serenity” collection is a reflection, an escape from reality. It gives me immense pleasure to share my passion through imagery. It is particularly appropriate to lend a sense of peace and comfort. When people stop to view my image and reflect on a photograph I have created, I have succeeded in my work!

Stay safe, healthy and positive!

Brooke Trace

Something to Brighten your Day Third Edition



